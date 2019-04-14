Log in
Winner's bag: Tiger Woods, Masters Tournament

04/14/2019 | 06:53pm EDT

The roars were back louder than ever as Tiger Woods won the Masters for the fifth time. Here's a look inside his bag and the equipment he used to win at Augusta National.

Driver: TaylorMade M5 (9 degrees)
Shafts: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 60TX

3 Wood: TaylorMade M5 Titanium (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70TX

5 Wood: TaylorMade M3 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70TX

Irons: TaylorMade P-7TW (3-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (TW-12 56 degrees and TW-11 60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS prototype

Golf Ball: Bridgestone Tour B XS

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

RELATED:In-depth equipment Q&A with Tiger Woods |Tales of Tiger's Equipment

Disclaimer

PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 14 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2019 22:52:03 UTC
