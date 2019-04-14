Winner's bag: Tiger Woods, Masters Tournament

The roars were back louder than ever as Tiger Woods won the Masters for the fifth time. Here's a look inside his bag and the equipment he used to win at Augusta National.

Driver: TaylorMade M5 (9 degrees)

Shafts: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 60TX

3 Wood: TaylorMade M5 Titanium (15 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70TX

5 Wood: TaylorMade M3 (19 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70TX

Irons: TaylorMade P-7TW (3-PW)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (TW-12 56 degrees and TW-11 60 degrees)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS prototype

Golf Ball: Bridgestone Tour B XS

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet