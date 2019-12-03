Winners Announced for First Annual Imaging Wire Awards

The Imaging Wire today announced the winners of the first annual Imaging Wire Awards, honoring 2019’s most outstanding contributors to radiology practice and outcomes.

The following Imaging Wire Award winners were nominated by their peers and selected by a panel of judges based on their efforts to evolve radiology and improve the lives of clinicians and patients:

Insights to Action: Jay Bronner, MD, President and Chief Medical Officer, Radiology Partners

Under Dr. Bronner’s leadership, Radiology Partners has supported the reduction of unnecessary imaging through the adoption of evidence-based practice guidelines to improve care and limit costs, embracing value-based payment models, and enhanced care coordination.

Diagnostic Humanitarian: Wendell A. Gibby, MD, Chairman of the Board, GlobalRad

Dr. Wendell Gibby co-founded GlobalRad and currently serves as the non-profit’s Chairman, working to improve the lives of all people through better radiologic education and outreach, especially to under-served areas. Dr. Gibby has also been actively involved in creating and testing a digital x-ray system intended for third-world facilities that is inexpensive, easy to repair, and easy to use.

AI Activator: Woojin Kim, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer, Healthcare Division, Nuance Communications

As a CMIO of Nuance’s diagnostics division, Dr. Kim has been an industry leader and an activator in bringing AI-powered workflow efficiency, and decision-support tools to help radiologists improve disease detection, diagnosis, follow-up and treatment. In addition, he championed the AI Marketplace, the first open platform for developers, data scientists and radiologists to accelerate the development, deployment and adoption of AI for medical imaging.

Burnout Fighter: Syam Reddy, MD, Clinical Chairman, University of Chicago Ingalls Memorial, Radiology Partners Chicago

Starting with a belief that reducing burnout begins with self-awareness, Dr. Reddy has led unique and transformative efforts to fight burnout within the radiology community. He has prompted genuine excitement in bolstering reading rooms and improving scheduling flexibility to better fit people's lives. Dr. Reddy’s advocacy in burnout prevention and stress management has led to visible change at the organizational level and individual understandings of wellness as a way to combat burnout.

Cornerstone: Apollo Exconde, MRI Radiographer, Croydon University Hospital, UK

Mr. Exconde received numerous nominations from peers, management, and colleagues for his devotion to improving patients’ emotional well-being during the MRI scan process, leading to his latest effort to produce an Open MRI LEGO design that would help patients prepare for MRI scans across the globe.

The 2019 Imaging Wire Award judges include: Bill Algee of Columbus Regional Hospital, Dr. Keith J. Dreyer of Partners Healthcare, Dr. Terence A.S. Matalon of Einstein Healthcare Network, Dr. Jonathan Messinger of Baptist Health South Florida, Pooja Rao of Qure.ai, Dr. Irena Tocino of Yale University, and Dr. Syed Furqan Zaidi of Radiology Partners.

“Congratulations to this year’s Imaging Wire Award winners and nominees, who’s efforts to elevate radiology is truly inspiring, and thanks to this year’s amazing judges and everyone who nominated these very deserving imaging professionals,” said Jake Fishman, editor and founder, Imaging Wire.

