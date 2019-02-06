Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Winners Announced in ‘Don't mess with Texas' Song Search

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 07:23pm EST

New musical talent to join roster of musical celebrities in educating Texans about litter prevention

After beating out dozens of entries from across the state, two musical artists will realize their dreams of stardom as winners of the Texas Department of Transportation’s “Don’t mess with Texas” Song Search Contest. Singer-songwriter Whitney K. Lane of La Porte, Texas and musical group Papi Chulo (J.J. Moreno and Joffre Correa) of Allen, Texas will join the roster of musical notables who have represented the iconic “Don’t mess with Texas” campaign throughout its more than 30-year history.

“We are thrilled to welcome Whitney, J.J. and Joffre to the musical legacy of the ‘Don’t mess with Texas’ campaign,” said Jeff Austin III, Texas Transportation Commissioner. “Their voices and their winning songs will enhance the campaign’s education message of the importance of keeping our state clean and beautiful.”

The “Don’t mess with Texas” Song Search Contest invited undiscovered Texans to compose an original 30-second song, incorporating the campaign’s anti-litter message. More than 170 Texans submitted entries in both English and Spanish. Lane is the winner in the contest’s English-language category, while Papi Chulo is the Spanish-language winner. The winners now join the likes of Stevie Ray Vaughan, George Strait, Willie Nelson, LeAnn Rimes and Grupo Fantasma who have represented the campaign. The winners will be featured in the 2019 “Don’t mess with Texas” statewide ad campaign starting later this month. The winners also will receive a prize package donated by Gibson Brands and iHeart media, which includes a 2018 Gibson Guitar and an exclusive performance at an iHeart Live Music Lounge.

Country superstars, the Randy Rogers Band, and Latin pop and norteño stars, Las Fenix, who were featured in the 2018 “Don’t mess with Texas” campaign, also lent their time and talent to help discover the campaign’s newest performers by helping promote the competition.

“Don’t mess with Texas” has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. The campaign is the signature initiative for TxDOT’s litter-prevention initiatives, which include Adopt-a-Highway, a grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, and the community outreach and statewide cleanup, called the “Don’t Mess with Texas” Trash-Off.

For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Media Relations at MediaRelations@txdot.gov or (512) 463-8700.

Don't mess with Texas® is a registered service mark and trademark owned by the Texas Department of Transportation. Use of the Don’t mess with Texas ® trademark is prohibited unless expressly authorized by the Texas Department of Transportation

The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, rail, and public transportation across the state. Through collaboration and leadership, we deliver a safe, reliable, and integrated transportation system that enables the movement of people and goods. Find out more at txdot.gov.

Our Values: People • Accountability • Trust • Honesty

An Equal Opportunity Employer

www.txdot.gov | TxDOT on Facebook | TxDOT on Twitter


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:31pBWP TRUST : Ord Minnett rates BWP as Lighten
AQ
08:27pBOSTON PIZZA ROYALTIES INCOME FUND : and Boston Pizza International Inc. to Announce 2018 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results on February 14th
AQ
08:27pOMNI-LITE INDUSTRIES : News Release
GL
08:25pSEMPRA ENERGY : SDG&E's 2019 Wildfire Mitigation Plan Builds On Past Successes To Further Strengthen Fire Preparedness & Safety
PU
08:22pAIRBUS : Qantas cancels order for 8 Airbus A380s amid doubts on jet's future
RE
08:12pRAK PETROLEUM PLC : Holdings in Company
AQ
08:11pPATRICK THOMAS : CBS Corp. Names Bill Owens to Lead '60 Minutes'
DJ
08:10pENERGY EARTH PCL : To inform additional information of lawsuit as per the Shareholders' request
PU
08:07pU.S. oil prices dip on rising crude inventories, record output
RE
08:06pINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : LG and Infineon to Introduce LG G8 ThinQ With Front-Facing Time-of-Flight Camera
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
2APPLE : WEAK U.S. PROFIT PICTURE MAY NOT BE SO BAD: Credit Suisse
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : Is this the final hurdle for immunotherapy?
4CLONTARF ENERGY PLC : CLONTARF ENERGY : Bolivia picks Chinese partner for $2.3 billion lithium projects
5HONDA MOTOR CO LTD : GM Cruise chief could earn $179 million in long-term incentives

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.