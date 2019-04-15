Winners Crowned at AFA's CyberPatriot XI National Finals Competition

Arlington, Va, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Air Force Association's (AFA) CyberPatriot program announced this week the winners of the eleventh season of its National Youth Cyber Defense Competition.

CyberPatriot XI began in October 2018 with nearly 6,400 registered teams among the Open, All Service, and Middle School divisions of the competition. Team Troy Tech Support from Troy High School (Fullerton, CA) won the national championship in the Open Division, Team Byte Sized Falcons from Scripps Ranch High School Air Force JROTC (San Diego, CA) won the national championship in the All Service Division, and Team CyberAegis Chaos from Oak Valley Middle School (San Diego, CA) won the national championship in the Middle School Division.

“The Air Force Association is thrilled to mark the culmination of another highly successful season of CyberPatriot competition. With the generous support of Northrop Grumman and our other benefactors, we have been able to grow remarkably every year, reaching more and more students of all backgrounds and attracting them to STEM education and careers,” said CyberPatriot National Commissioner Bernie Skoch. “The champions we crowned this week in Baltimore are brilliant competitors in a field our nation so desperately needs them in. We congratulate them, along with all of our thousands of participants nationwide. We look forward to yet another exciting—and even more challenging—season this coming year.”

The full list of winning teams for CyberPatriot XI is as follows:

Open Division:

National Champion: Team Troy Tech Support, Troy High School (Fullerton, CA)

Runner-Up: Team Mendenhall, North Hollywood High School (North Hollywood, CA)

Third Place: Team CyberAegis Chobani, Del Norte High School (San Diego, CA)

All-Service Division:

National Champion: Team Byte Sized Falcons, Scripps Ranch High School Air Force JROTC (San Diego, CA)

Runner-Up: Team CyberD3lta, Troy High School Navy JROTC (Fullerton, CA)

Third Place: Team Roosevelt Rough Riders, Engineering and Technologies Academy at Roosevelt High School Army JROTC (San Antonio, TX)

Middle School Division:

National Champion: Team CyberAegis Chaos, Oak Valley Middle School (San Diego, CA)

Runner-Up: Team CyberAegis Kronos, Design 39 Campus (San Diego, CA)

Third Place: Team CyberAegis Aether, Oak Valley Middle School (San Diego, CA)

AT&T Mobile Device Component Winner:

Team Byte Sized Falcons, Scripps Ranch High School Air Force JROTC (San Diego, CA)

Open Division/Overall Cisco Networking Challenge Winner:

Team Troy Tech Support, Troy High School (Fullerton, CA)

All Service Division Cisco Networking Challenge Winner:

Team Roosevelt Rough Riders, Engineering and Technologies Academy at Roosevelt High School Army JROTC (San Antonio, TX)

Middle School Division Cisco Networking Challenge Winner:

Team CyberAegis Kronos, Design 39 Campus (San Diego, CA)

Northrop Grumman awarded $51,500 to the Open and All Service winners of CyberPatriot XI, bringing its total scholarship contribution to more than $450,000 since becoming Presenting Sponsor in 2011. Scholarships are awarded to each member of the first place, runner-up, and third place teams in the Open and All Service divisions.

“The Northrop Grumman Foundation and Northrop Grumman are proud to be partners with AFA for the CyberPatriot XI National Finals Competition,” said Diane Miller, director, Global Cyber Education and Workforce Initiatives, Northrop Grumman. “AFA has continued to make the competition more challenging to help youth develop those skills necessary to confront the evolving cyber threat. The program is having a significant impact on our nation’s youth – not only teaching them valuable cyber defense capabilities but also the professional skills such as leadership, communications, problem solving and teamwork that prepare them for exciting careers in cyber and STEM. We could not be more pleased with the growing diversity among CyberPatriot competitors; as a global leader in cyber we know that diverse teams create better solutions to highly complex technical challenges. These competitors have a bright future ahead of them.”

Betty Hemby of The Boeing Company and Meghan Barnes of AT&T were awarded the CyberPatriot Order of Merit, recognizing their sustained superior achievement in promoting the STEM education objectives of the program.

CyberPatriot, the nation's largest and fastest growing youth cyber education program, is AFA's flagship STEM program dedicated to strengthening cyber skills amongyouth. The program features the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition for high school and middle school students, AFA CyberCamps, an Elementary School Cyber Education Initiative, the Cyber Education Literature Series, and CyberGenerations, a program promoting senior citizen cyber awareness.

Supporters of CyberPatriot include the Northrop Grumman Foundation, CyberPatriot's Presenting Sponsor, as well as Cyber Diamond sponsors AT&T, The Boeing Company, Cisco, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and Microsoft; Cyber Gold sponsors Air Force Reserve, Facebook, Symantec, and the USAA Foundation; and Cyber Silver sponsors Air Force STEM, American Military University, Capital One, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Leidos, Mastercard, and University of Maryland University College.

