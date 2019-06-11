Winners of the 2019 Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEAs) Announced at MD&M East
0
06/11/2019 | 06:17pm EDT
SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEAs), the premier awards program for the medtech industry recognizing the technological achievements of medical device manufacturers, announced the 2019 winners across nine product categories at its annual awards ceremony that took place on June 11, in conjunction with Medical Design and Manufacturing (MD&M) East. Every year, the MDEAs celebrate medtech innovation by recognizing significant achievements in medical product design and engineering that improve the quality of healthcare delivery and accessibility.
In addition to the nine product categories, this year’s MDEAs recognize Best in Show and MD+DI Readers’ Choice honors.
“Thanks to the companies and individuals who are committed to designing products that aim to improve the quality of healthcare delivery and accessibility. The advances the medtech industry has seen this year are truly amazing,” said Daphne Allen, editor-in-chief of MD+DI, Informa. “We are thrilled to honor the organizations and individuals responsible for advancing the field.”
The MDEAs accept entries from companies and individuals involved in the design, engineering, manufacturing, or distribution of finished medical devices. Winners are chosen by a panel of jurors made up of clinicians, engineers, and designers who carefully review all product submissions and narrow them down to a maximum of six finalists in each category. From there, jurors vote whether to award a bronze, silver, and gold award in each category, as well as select an overall best-in-show winner.
The 2019 MDEA winners include:
Digital Health Products and Mobile Medical Apps
Gold: FreeStyle Libre – Abbott
Silver: Peerbridge Cor™ – Peerbridge Health
Bronze: Pulm Ex – Level Ex
Drug-Delivery and Combination Products:
Gold: BYDUREON BCise – AstraZeneca
Silver: clEARdropper – AJB LLC
Bronze: Eluvia™ Drug Eluting Vascular Stent – Boston Scientific Corporation
ER and OR Tools, Equipment, and Supplies
Gold: The CrossBow Fascial Closure System with Adaptor – Suture Ease, Inc.
Silver: The MOSES Holmium Laser Technology – Lumenis Ltd.
Bronze: The Levita Magnetic Surgical System – Levita Magnetics
Gastrointestinal and Genitourinary Devices
Silver: LithoVue Empower™ Retrieval Deployment Device – Boston Scientific Corporation
Implant and Tissue-Replacement Products
Gold: Genesys Spine AIS-C Stand Alone System – Genesys Spine
Silver: EXPEDIUM® – DePuy Synthes/J&J Medical Devices Companies
Bronze: The AiO™ Block and MDT – United Orthopedic Corporation
Nonsurgical Hospital Supplies and Equipment
Gold: iLux® Device – Tear Film Innovations, Inc.
Silver: Ceribell Rapid Response EEG – Ceribell, Inc.
Bronze: SkinPen® – Bellus Medical
Over-the-Counter and Self-Care Products
Gold: Elvie Pump – Elvie
Silver: Dr. Brown's® Specialty Feeding System – Handi-Craft Company
Bronze: Lumin Bullet – 3B Medical, Inc.
Radiological, Imaging, and Electromechanical Devices
Gold: LessRay® – NuVasive
Silver: Valeda™ Light Delivery System – LumiThera
Bronze: The WalterLorenz Surgical Assist Arm – Zimmer Biomet
Testing and Diagnostic Products and Systems
Gold: Ceribell Rapid Response EEG – Ceribell, Inc.
