Winners of the 2019 Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEAs) Announced at MD&M East

06/11/2019 | 06:17pm EDT

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEAs), the premier awards program for the medtech industry recognizing the technological achievements of medical device manufacturers, announced the 2019 winners across nine product categories at its annual awards ceremony that took place on June 11, in conjunction with Medical Design and Manufacturing (MD&M) East. Every year, the MDEAs celebrate medtech innovation by recognizing significant achievements in medical product design and engineering that improve the quality of healthcare delivery and accessibility. 

In addition to the nine product categories, this year’s MDEAs recognize Best in Show and MD+DI Readers’ Choice honors.  

“Thanks to the companies and individuals who are committed to designing products that aim to improve the quality of healthcare delivery and accessibility. The advances the medtech industry has seen this year are truly amazing,” said Daphne Allen, editor-in-chief of MD+DI, Informa. “We are thrilled to honor the organizations and individuals responsible for advancing the field.”

The MDEAs accept entries from companies and individuals involved in the design, engineering, manufacturing, or distribution of finished medical devices. Winners are chosen by a panel of jurors made up of clinicians, engineers, and designers who carefully review all product submissions and narrow them down to a maximum of six finalists in each category. From there, jurors vote whether to award a bronze, silver, and gold award in each category, as well as select an overall best-in-show winner.

The 2019 MDEA winners include:

Digital Health Products and Mobile Medical Apps

  • Gold: FreeStyle Libre – Abbott
  • Silver: Peerbridge Cor™ – Peerbridge Health
  • Bronze: Pulm Ex – Level Ex

Drug-Delivery and Combination Products:

  • Gold: BYDUREON BCise – AstraZeneca
  • Silver: clEARdropper – AJB LLC
  • Bronze: Eluvia™ Drug Eluting Vascular Stent – Boston Scientific Corporation

ER and OR Tools, Equipment, and Supplies

  • Gold: The CrossBow Fascial Closure System with Adaptor – Suture Ease, Inc.
  • Silver: The MOSES Holmium Laser Technology – Lumenis Ltd.
  • Bronze: The Levita Magnetic Surgical System – Levita Magnetics

Gastrointestinal and Genitourinary Devices

  • Silver: LithoVue Empower™ Retrieval Deployment Device – Boston Scientific Corporation

Implant and Tissue-Replacement Products

  • Gold: Genesys Spine AIS-C Stand Alone System – Genesys Spine
  • Silver: EXPEDIUM® – DePuy Synthes/J&J Medical Devices Companies
  • Bronze: The AiO™ Block and MDT – United Orthopedic Corporation

Nonsurgical Hospital Supplies and Equipment

  • Gold: iLux® Device – Tear Film Innovations, Inc.
  • Silver: Ceribell Rapid Response EEG – Ceribell, Inc.
  • Bronze: SkinPen® – Bellus Medical

Over-the-Counter and Self-Care Products

  • Gold: Elvie Pump – Elvie
  • Silver: Dr. Brown's® Specialty Feeding System – Handi-Craft Company
  • Bronze: Lumin Bullet – 3B Medical, Inc.

Radiological, Imaging, and Electromechanical Devices

  • Gold: LessRay® – NuVasive
  • Silver: Valeda™ Light Delivery System – LumiThera
  • Bronze: The WalterLorenz Surgical Assist Arm – Zimmer Biomet

Testing and Diagnostic Products and Systems

  • Gold: Ceribell Rapid Response EEG – Ceribell, Inc.
  • Silver: Dexcom G6 CGM System – Dexcom
  • Bronze: PIVO – Velano Vascular
  • Bronze: VENTANA DP 200 – Roche Tissue Diagnostics

Best in Show

  • Ceribell Rapid Response EEG – Ceribell, Inc.

MD+DI Readers’ Choice

  • gammaCore Sapphire™ – electroCore, Inc.

The 2019 MDEA are sponsored by Phillips-Medisize.

Connect with MD&M East: #AdvMfgExpo

Media Contacts:

Audrey Uchimoto, (310) 496-9423, advmanufacturingpr@ubm.com
Lauren Lloyd, (310) 266-4792, advmanufacturingpr@ubm.com
Tam Nguyen, (424) 410-9797, advmanufacturingpr@ubm.com

About Medical Design Excellence Awards
The MDEA program is presented by Informa’s Advanced Manufacturing portfolio, the leading B-to-B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3 trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry, and by Medical Device and Diagnostic Industry (MD+DI), the industry’s central source for late breaking news, information, and business intelligence. For more information about the Medical Design Excellence Awards—including additional details about the manufacturers and suppliers that created the 2019 MDEA-winning products—visit the MDEA website at www.MDEAwards.com or e-mail: mdea@ubm.com.

About Advanced Manufacturing Expos & Conferences
Informa PLC’s Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the advanced manufacturing market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is organized by Informa, which recently acquired UBM to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
