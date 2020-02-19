Winners of the 2020 Middle East Stevie® Awards Announced

Winners of the first Middle East Stevie® Awards, the only award program that highlights innovation in the workplace in the Middle East and North Africa, were announced today. Sponsored by RAK Chamber of Commerce & Industry, more than 70 executives around the world participated in determining the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners.

The 2020 Middle East Stevie Awards have recognized organizations in 12 markets including Bahrain, Egypt, India, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. Several hundred nominations about innovative achievements in the MENA region were considered by the judges this year in 21 categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others. All Stevie winners will be honored at a gala awards banquet at the Waldorf Astoria in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, on the 21st of March 2020.

The Grand Stevie® Award trophy goes to Dubai and Istanbul

Two Grand, or best of show, Stevie Award winners announced today are Boehringer Ingelheim and Dubai Health Authority.

, Istanbul, Turkey, is the winner of the Grand Stevie for Organization of the Year. The pharmaceutical giant’s six Gold, two Silver, and one Bronze Stevie wins are tops in the 2020 competition. Dubai Health Authority’s nomination “Diagnostic & Prognostic liquid biopsy biomarkers for Asthma,” a Gold Stevie winner for Innovation in Medical/Dental, received the highest overall average score from the judges, of all nominations in the 2020 competition, and thus wins the Grand Stevie Award for Highest-Rated Nomination of the Year.

Winners of multiple Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards include:

Akenerji , Istanbul, Turkey;

, Istanbul, Turkey; Birevim , Istanbul, Turkey;

, Istanbul, Turkey; Çelebi Aviation Holding , Istanbul, Turkey;

, Istanbul, Turkey; DHL Express Saudi Arabia , Al Khobar;

, Al Khobar; Digitallica , Istanbul, Turkey;

, Istanbul, Turkey; Dubai Health Authority , United Arab Emirates;

, United Arab Emirates; Dubai Public Prosecution , United Arab Emirates;

, United Arab Emirates; Geneva Centre for Human Rights Advancement and Global Dialogue , Dubai, United Arab Emirates;

, Dubai, United Arab Emirates; KARM Legal Consultants , Ras-Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates;

, Ras-Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates; Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply of Jordan , Amman;

, Amman; Ministry of Interior , Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain;

, Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain; Petrol Ofisi , Istanbul, Turkey;

, Istanbul, Turkey; Phenomenal PR and Events , Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;

, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Pixelate Creative , Istanbul, Turkey;

, Istanbul, Turkey; RAK Transport Authority , Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates;

, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates; Türkiye Vakıflar Bankası T.A.O. , Istanbul, Turkey;

, Istanbul, Turkey; Vitamin Marketing Services , Istanbul, Turkey; and

, Istanbul, Turkey; and Ziraat Bankasi, Ankara, Turkey, among others.

Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners are available at http://MENA.StevieAwards.com.

2020 Awards ceremony will be held on the 21st of March

The Stevie Awards are considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in the workplace over the past 18 years in programs such as The International Business Awards® and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. The name Stevie is derived from the Greek word for "crowned".

More than 70 executives around the world participated in four juries to determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners. Stevie winners will be presented their awards at a gala banquet at the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah Hotel in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, 21 March. Tickets for the event are now on sale.

Michael Gallagher, founder and executive chairman of the Stevie Awards, said “We are delighted that our new Middle East Stevie Awards program has been such a success in its first year. We are very gratified by the number and variety of the organizations that submitted nominations, and we have fielded a strong list of winners. We look forward to celebrating them in RAK on 21 March.”

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Middle East Stevie Awards, the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About the RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry

RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RAK Chamber) is the second chamber of commerce commissioned in the United Arab Emirates. Incorporated on 22 October 1967, RAK Chamber adopts the spirit of innovation and creativity, strong leadership and initiative to support and develop business sectors to achieve excellence and become pioneers, focusing on clients, investors and business by meeting their needs and offering them added value. The chamber is keen to create and develop a system of sustainable enterprise relations, and it also works to provide a business environment and practices that enhance the culture of group work by working in a spirit of a unified team – along with responding to internal and external changes by providing information, data, procedures and laws for all concerned categories. This is in order to achieve transparency and credibility and to create a business-motivating environment in order to promote the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah as an economic hub in the United Arab Emirates. Learn more at www.RAKChamber.ae.

