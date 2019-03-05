Winning Her Business: New Book Outlines Strategies for Engaging the World's Most Powerful Consumers

CHICAGO, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Women are considered to be one of the world's largest growth markets, driving 70 - 80 percent of consumer spending in the US alone through a combination of buying power and influence. In her new book, Winning Her Business: How to Transform the Customer Experience for the World's Most Powerful Consumers (HarperCollins Leadership, March 2019), author Bridget Brennan provides a framework for businesses on how to create inclusive customer experiences that engage this crucial market.

"Women are a compass for how the market is changing," says Brennan. "Just as we continually upgrade our software to stay current, we must upgrade our customer experiences to stay relevant. In a consumer economy dominated by women, new skills are needed." Brennan offers valuable insight into women's buying patterns and perspectives, and provides a practical guide to elevating the customer experience. Readers will learn:

Best practices from leading brands, businesses and sales professionals

The Four Motivators® Framework for creating experiences that drive emotional engagement

A road map of the biggest trends driving women's buying patterns

A Monday Morning Action Plan for short and long-term strategic planning

"In our disruptive business environment, Winning Her Business provides a valuable compass for navigating, and winning, the future," says Brennan.

BRIDGET BRENNAN is the CEO of Female Factor, a strategic consulting firm focused exclusively on women consumers. She is the leading professional speaker on the subject and is also the author of the book Why She Buys: The New Strategy for Reaching the World's Most Powerful Consumers (Crown Business, 2011). She was named a "Woman to Watch in Retail Disruption" by the Remodista social think tank and is a contributor for Forbes.com. Additionally, she is a member of the Vikings Women Advisory Board of the Minnesota Vikings National Football League team, and a frequent guest lecturer at universities.

For more information, please visit www.bridgetbrennan.com and www.thefemalefactor.com, and connect with her on Twitter @bridgetbrennan and LinkedIn @bridgetbrennanfemalefactor and Instagram @bridgetbrennaninsights.

Winning Her Business is available from Amazon and wherever books are sold.

