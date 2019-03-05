Log in
Winning Her Business: New Book Outlines Strategies for Engaging the World's Most Powerful Consumers

03/05/2019 | 10:45am EST

CHICAGO, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Women are considered to be one of the world's largest growth markets, driving 70 - 80 percent of consumer spending in the US alone through a combination of buying power and influence. In her new book, Winning Her Business: How to Transform the Customer Experience for the World's Most Powerful Consumers (HarperCollins Leadership, March 2019), author Bridget Brennan provides a framework for businesses on how to create inclusive customer experiences that engage this crucial market.

In her new book, "Winning Her Business: How to Transform the Customer Experience for the World’s Most Powerful Consumers" (HarperCollins Leadership, March 2019), author Bridget Brennan provides a framework for businesses on how to create inclusive customer experiences that engage this crucial market.

"Women are a compass for how the market is changing," says Brennan. "Just as we continually upgrade our software to stay current, we must upgrade our customer experiences to stay relevant. In a consumer economy dominated by women, new skills are needed." Brennan offers valuable insight into women's buying patterns and perspectives, and provides a practical guide to elevating the customer experience. Readers will learn:

  • Best practices from leading brands, businesses and sales professionals
  • The Four Motivators® Framework for creating experiences that drive emotional engagement
  • A road map of the biggest trends driving women's buying patterns
  • A Monday Morning Action Plan for short and long-term strategic planning

"In our disruptive business environment, Winning Her Business provides a valuable compass for navigating, and winning, the future," says Brennan.

BRIDGET BRENNAN is the CEO of Female Factor, a strategic consulting firm focused exclusively on women consumers. She is the leading professional speaker on the subject and is also the author of the book Why She Buys: The New Strategy for Reaching the World's Most Powerful Consumers (Crown Business, 2011). She was named a "Woman to Watch in Retail Disruption" by the Remodista social think tank and is a contributor for Forbes.com. Additionally, she is a member of the Vikings Women Advisory Board of the Minnesota Vikings National Football League team, and a frequent guest lecturer at universities.

For more information, please visit www.bridgetbrennan.com and www.thefemalefactor.com, and connect with her on Twitter @bridgetbrennan and LinkedIn @bridgetbrennanfemalefactor and Instagram @bridgetbrennaninsights.

Winning Her Business is available from Amazon and wherever books are sold.

MEDIA REVIEW COPIES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

HARPERCOLLINS LEADERSHIP feeds your inner drive to grow as a leader. With integrated, values-based development experiences, including books, video courses, and business tools, HarperCollins Leadership guides individuals to activate the leadership potential that's already in them. HarperCollins Leadership is headquartered in Nashville, TN. For additional information, please visit harpercollinsleadership.com.

Contact: Erin MacDonald-Birnbaum
856-489-8654 x302
erin@smithpublicity.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winning-her-business-new-book-outlines-strategies-for-engaging-the-worlds-most-powerful-consumers-300806897.html

SOURCE Bridget Brennan


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"
