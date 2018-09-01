Winning IFA Product Technical Innovation Award-METZ blue as a new global brand manufactured by Metz in Germany launches AI TV series and strong landing in Europe, India and Hongkong.

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2018 / The 2018 Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) Berlin opens on schedule. In the first day, a series of breaking news has made Germany luxury brand Metz become the focus immediately. Metz announced that it will set up a new brand METZ blue, which will be launched globally in September. Besides, as soon as METZ blue's first series of products launched, the OLED product S9A won the ?AI Interaction Innovation Gold Award? of IFA Product Technical Innovation Award.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/511176/99f6d932-64cc-4731-99b7-47c0abf822d7.png

During this IFA exhibition, Metz exhibited 100-inch giant screen TV G9, excellent OLED series TV (W80, S9A, S8A), Android TV with ?AI? conception and Coocaa Lite TV equipped with advanced Amazon's Alexa voice technology, etc. It also set a super TV experience room and a smart experience room to highlight the forefront of AI development.

This year is the 80th anniversary of the Metz brand and Metz launched a second modern brand METZ blue and established its dual-brand business model. While Metz classic continues to occupy the high-end market in Germany, METZ blue will be more inclusive and more suitable for young generation, by adhering to the constant pursuit of the frontier of science and technology, retaining the traditional core of German craftsmanship and manufacturing, combining advanced technology, leading design and excellent quality. Through establishing a base in Germany and expand the sales area to reach the world with a more affordable price and a new brand image. From September of this year, METZ blue will be launched in Europe, India and Hongkong, China.

Once METZ blue was launched, it firstly announced the "AI TV" as the future strategy. Focus on artificial intelligence, create smart family, realize multiport interconnection. AI TV represents not only the Artificial Intelligence of the ecosystem, but also the Artistic Inspiration of design, the Aesthetic Image of picture quality, the Acoustic Instrument of the sound quality, and the All-In-1 system.

Among the new products launched by METZ blue, the OLED product S9A won the ?AI Interaction Innovation Gold Award?, which is a supreme award after winning the "Best Product 2017" of Plus X Award last year for Metz?s Novum OLED TV. It's also a recognition of the products quality for METZ blue.

Add?7#, Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Innovation and Entrepreneur Hub, Nanshan District, Shenzhen(518000)

Website?http://www.tiaward.cn

Email?Vesper_Qin@idgchina.com.cn

SOURCE: IDG China