Winning Stock Strategies Show Gains Every Year

01/08/2019 | 08:48am EST

BIGFORK, Mont., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading strategies that always win.  Dynamic Investor Pro investment software has given away trading strategies with the software that have recorded gains every year since 2005, according to Raymond Dominick, COO.

The software includes 28 trading strategies with another 60 available, said Dominick.  Of course, he added, users can create their own trading strategies.

From the many strategies that are offered, six have provided gains every year since 2005, despite turbulent markets including the Great Recession.

During 2018, Dominick added 36 of 88 trading strategies they created recorded a gain and 66 (75%) showed a gain during November and December.

The trading strategies included strategies base upon:

  • Stock groups of 50 stocks
  • Stock groups of 20 big-cap stocks
  • Stock group of 100 top S&P stocks
  • ETFs from USA and Foreign
  • Vanguard and Fidelity mutual funds
  • Basic ETFs

The six consistent strategies

Group

Strategy

YTD

TotRtn

AnRtn

a30-BIG CAP 20 -0318

dyn str-56-5

42%

7230%

36%

a30-BIG CAP 20 -0318

dyn str-56-4

15%

6618%

35%

a27-SP100 0117

Dyn Str-C 51-3

9%

521%

14%

a15b-Basic

dyn str sd-24-9

5%

252%

9%

a15b-Basic

dyn str sd-24-8

18%

481%

13%

a15b-Basic

Dyn Pwr 24-3

2%

438%

13%

The trading strategies use different types of relative strength analysis coupled with a variety of buy-sell signals.  A market exit signal kicks in when the software indicates it is too risky to invest.

Dominick explained that users can create their own trading strategies for any group of stocks, ETFs, or mutual funds.

Dominick, a former investment advisor, created the standard version of Dynamic Investor Pro in 1998 and has since added the Advisor and Gold editions in response to requests from both private investors and professional advisors.

ABOUT DYNAMIC INVESTOR PRO:

Dynamic Investor Pro is an investment software program with buy-sell signals for safe investing in less than 20 minutes a week.   This investment program is the only fully customizable investment software that focuses on relative strength investing with multiple means of analysis.

Dynamic Investor Pro includes a Market Exit Signal to prevent losses when the market declines and comes with a no-quibble guarantee and is endorsed by relative strength guru Michael J. Carr, CMT.

CONTACT INFO:

Raymond Dominick
COO
Dynamic Investor Pro, Omega Research & Development, Inc.
PHONE:  877-822-1445
E-mail:  207241@email4pr.com
Website:  www.dynamicinvestorpro.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winning-stock-strategies-show-gains-every-year-300774180.html

SOURCE Dynamic Investor Pro


© PRNewswire 2019
