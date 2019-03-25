Winox : Announcements and Notices - 2018 Annual Results

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WINOX HOLDINGS LIMITED 盈利時控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6838)

2018 ANNUAL RESULTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

 The Group's revenue amounted to HK$1,128,653,000, representing a corresponding increase of 26.6%.

 The Group's gross profit amounted to HK$308,694,000, representing a corresponding increase of 20.3%.

 The Group's profit for the year amounted to HK$154,126,000, representing a corresponding increase of 32.4%.

 Earnings per share amounted to HK30.8 cents, representing a corresponding increase of 32.2%.

 The Board proposed a final dividend of HK8.5 cents per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2018.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

BUSINESS REVIEW

During the year, the demand for luxury goods has been continuously picked up as the economy of the world's major economies has remained strong in the first half of 2018.

Winox Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") recorded a satisfactory growth of 26.6% in revenue for the year ended 31 December 2018 as compared to last year, which was mainly due to the increase in sales of watch bracelets and mobile phone cases and parts of the Group in 2018.

The principal focus of the Group remains on the development and manufacture of premium stainless steel products, and our major business segments are, namely, watch bracelets, mobile phone cases and parts, costume jewellery, and accessories and parts for leather goods.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Revenue

For the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group's revenue increased by 26.6% to HK$1,128,653,000 (2017: HK$891,446,000) as compared to last year. Revenue attributable to watch bracelets, mobile phone cases and parts, costume jewellery, and accessories and parts for leather goods were 47.3%, 43.9%, 7.1% and 1.7% respectively (2017: 48.7%, 36.3%, 13.2% and 1.8% respectively).

During the year 2018, export value of Swiss made watches continuously improved and achieved an increase of 6.3% as compared to last year. The Group's revenue of watch bracelets reported an increase of 23.1% to HK$533,875,000 (2017: HK$433,849,000) as compared to last year.

During the year 2018, sales of mobile phone cases and parts was HK$495,437,000 (2017: HK$323,393,000), representing a significant increase of 53.2% as compared to last year.

Sales of costume jewellery for the year recorded a decline of 31.8% to HKD80,548,000 (2017: HKD118,023,000).

Sales of accessories and parts for leather goods amounted to HK$18,793,000 (2017: HK$16,181,000), representing an increase of 16.1% as compared to last year.

Profit

As a result of the increase in sales for the year, gross profit increased by 20.3% to HK$308,694,000 (2017: HK$256,529,000) as compared to last year. Gross profit margin for the year slightly decreased to 27.4% (2017: 28.8%) mainly due to higher material costs used in mobile phone cases and parts and increased labour costs. Profit for the year increased by 32.4% to HK$154,126,000 (2017: HK$116,435,000) and basic earnings per share for the year increased by 32.2% to HK30.8 cents (2017: HK23.3 cents).

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales included costs of production materials and labour, and manufacturing overhead and other costs. The following table sets forth the breakdown of our cost of sales for the year ended 31 December 2018:

2018 2017 HK$'000 HK$'000 Direct materials costs 404,451 279,053 Direct labour costs 291,231 241,673 Manufacturing overhead and other costs 124,277 114,191 819,959 634,917 241,673

For the year ended 31 December 2018, direct materials costs and labour costs accounted for about 49.3% and 35.5% (2017: 44.0% and 38.0%) of the total cost of sales, the changes were mainly due to the significant increase in sales of mobile phone cases and parts which has higher materials cost proportion; whereas manufacturing overhead and other costs accounted for about 15.2% (2017: 18.0%) of the total cost of sales.

Other Income

Other income amounted to HK$8,241,000 for the year which remained at the similar level as compared to HK$8,228,000 for last year.

Other Gains and Losses

Other gains for the year amounted to HK$3,556,000 (2017: losses of HK$8,173,000) which was mainly due to the net exchange gain from the depreciation of Renminbi during the year.

Expenses

Selling and distribution costs increased by 15.8% to HK$30,383,000 for the year as compared to HK$26,235,000 for last year which was in line with the increase in revenue.

Administrative expenses increased by 25.6% to HK$109,007,000 (2017: HK$86,798,000) for the year as compared to last year, the increase was mainly due to the increase in salaries and performance bonus.

During the year, finance costs amounted to HK$2,961,000 (2017: HK$3,489,000), representing a decrease of 15.1% as compared to last year which was mainly due to the repayment of bank loans.

Taxation

On 21 March 2018, the Hong Kong Legislative Council passed The Inland Revenue (Amendment) (No. 7) Bill 2017 (the "Bill") which introduces the two-tiered profits tax rates regime. The Bill was signed into law on 28 March 2018 and was gazetted on the following day. Under the two-tiered profits tax rates regime, the first HK$2 million of profits of the qualifying group entity will be taxed at 8.25%, and profits above HK$2 million will be taxed at 16.5%. The profits of group entities not qualifying for the two-tiered profits tax rates regime will continue to be taxed at a flat rate of 16.5%. Accordingly, starting from the current year, the Hong Kong profits tax is calculated at 8.25% on the first HK$2 million of the estimated assessable profits and at 16.5% on the estimated assessable profits above HK$2 million.

Under the Law of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") on Enterprise Income Tax (the "EIT Law") and Implementation Regulation of the EIT Law, the tax rate of PRC subsidiaries is 25%. During the year ended 31 December 2018, certain PRC subsidiaries were rewarded the High and New Technology Enterprise certificate and eligible to a tax rate of 15% for 3 years with effect from the financial year ended 31 December 2017. Accordingly, an overprovision for PRC EIT in prior years amounting to HK$5,993,000 was recognised during the year ended 31

December 2018.

Inventories

2018 2017 HK$'000 HK$'000 Raw materials 10,070 10,694 Work in progress 32,915 50,631 Finished goods 31,819 20,825 74,804 82,150

As at 31 December 2018, the Group recorded an inventory balance of HK$74,804,000 (31

December 2017: HK$82,150,000), representing a decrease of 8.9% which was mainly due to the decrease in work in progress at the end of the year. The inventory turnover of the Group for year ended 31 December 2018 was 34.9 days as compared to 39.0 days for the year ended 31 December 2017.

Trade Receivables

As at 31 December 2018, trade receivables of the Group amounted to HK$153,243,000 (31 December 2017: HK$140,261,000) and the increase was in line with the increase in revenue. The credit periods granted to our customers were considered on individual basis ranging from 30 days to 90 days. Generally, no credit would be granted to customers which are new, short-term and placing orders in immaterial scale. As most of our customers were internationally renowned brand owners, we considered we were exposed to relatively minimal default risk. The trade receivables turnover of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 was 47.5 days (for the year ended 31 December 2017: 46.9 days).

Trade Payables

As at 31 December 2018, the trade payables of the Group amounted to HK$102,206,000 (31

December 2017: HK$99,416,000). The trade payables were primarily related to the purchase of raw materials from suppliers with credit periods ranging from 30 days to 90 days.

The trade payables turnover of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 was 44.9 days (for the year ended 31 December 2017: 40.9 days).

Liquidity, Indebtedness and Charges on Assets

During the year, the Group maintained a satisfactory liquidity level. As at 31 December 2018, net current assets of the Group was HK$269,788,000 (31 December 2017:

HK$222,605,000). Besides, the Group had cash and bank balances of HK$239,478,000 (31 December 2017: HK$200,453,000), of which 39.5% was in Hong Kong dollars, 38.2% was in

Renminbi, 20.9% was in United States dollars, and 1.4% was in Swiss Franc and other currencies.

As at 31 December 2018, the Group's outstanding bank borrowings totalled HK$52,250,000

(31 December 2017: HK$74,821,000), which were all in Hong Kong dollars. All of such outstanding bank borrowings were arranged on floating rate basis and contained repayment on demand clause at any time at the discretion of the bank. According to Hong Kong

Accounting Standards, the Group had classified the bank borrowings as current liabilities in the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2018 in accordance with the settlement term. Of the total bank borrowings, according to the repayment schedule,

HK$22,571,000 was repayable within one year and the balance of HK$29,679,000 was repayable after one year.

The charged assets included a piece of land in Dongguan where our factory was situated and certain properties constructed thereon, and the deposits for two keyman life insurance policies. The banking facilities to the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries were also

secured by corporate guarantees in favour of the bank from the Company.

As at 31 December 2018, the total unutilised banking facilities available to the Group amounted to HK$30,465,000 (2017: HK$31,988,000).

As at 31 December 2018, the Group's gearing ratio was 0.06 (31 December 2017: 0.08), which was calculated on the basis of outstanding borrowings over total assets of the Group.