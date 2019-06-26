Log in
Wins Finance : FORM 6-K

06/26/2019 | 05:02pm EDT
Form 6-K - Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]:
SEC Accession No. 0001144204-19-032477
Filing Date
2019-06-26
Accepted
2019-06-26 16:30:27
Documents
2
Period of Report
2019-06-26

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 FORM 6-K tv524321_6k.htm 6-K 10340
2 EXHIBIT 99.1 tv524321_ex99-1.htm EX-99.1 99279
Complete submission text file 0001144204-19-032477.txt 110649
Mailing Address 1177 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS5TH FLOORNEW YORK NY 10036
Business Address 1177 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS5TH FLOORNEW YORK NY 10036 86 (10) 8225-5118
Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (Filer) CIK: 0001640251 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 000000000 | State of Incorp.: E9 | Fiscal Year End: 0630
Type: 6-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 333-204074 | Film No.: 19921966
SIC: 6199 Finance Services
Assistant Director 7

Disclaimer

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 21:01:03 UTC
