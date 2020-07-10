Log in
Wins Finance Holdings Inc. Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $25,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

07/10/2020 | 10:10am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (“Wins Finance” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WINS) to determine whether Wins Finance engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 6, 2020, Wins Finance reported that “[o]n June 30, 2020, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. . . . received a letter from Centurion ZD CPA & Co. (“CZD”) pursuant to which CZD resigned as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.”

On this news, the stock price of Wins Finance dropped approximately 6.1%, closing at $31.70 on July 7, 2020.

Investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, Wins Finance securities and suffered losses greater than $25,000 are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm’s Securities Class Action Questionnaire or contact Kevin Cauley, Director, Business Development, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 802, securities@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss the investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

This notice may constitute attorney advertising. 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020

