Winshuttle Receives Patent for SmartTable Technology

09/24/2019 | 02:13pm EDT

Bothell, Wash., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshuttle today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office recognized Winshuttle’s unique SmartTable technology by awarding the company with U.S. Patent No. US 10,354,080 B.

The newly patented “SmartTable” technology in Winshuttle Foundation, the company’s flagship SAP-data management and process automation platform, enables business users to process multiple related records within a single web form—greatly improving efficiency. For example, business teams can create multiple new SAP material master records in a single form versus needing to handle each new record as a separate request.

“There are many business processes where it makes sense for business teams to create or change related data at the same time,” explains Heather Oebel, Senior Enterprise Solutions Manager. “Our SmartTable technology enables business people to do this faster using intuitive web-based forms.”

A major application of this new technology is for product launches where companies want to bring multiple variations of the same product to market at the same time. With SmartTable functionality, business teams can collect material master data or other data for several products in a single business process, enabling them to launch multiple related products, like different sizes or flavors of the same product, faster.

“Speed to market and the ability to handle multiple products in one launch process is key for consumer goods manufacturers today,” says Kristian Kalsing, Vice President of Product & Solutions. “Our differentiating SmartTable technology enables both, helping companies to accelerate time to market by up to 50%.”

About Winshuttle

Winshuttle software empowers business teams to make an impact through solutions that make it quick and easy to exchange data with SAP using Excel, streamline SAP business processes using forms and workflows, and improve data quality using data stewardship capabilities.

Its business-led, IT-enabled solutions enable users to automate processes and solve problems without compromising security or governance. Business teams can author solutions across lines of business and the SAP landscape, speeding product launches and financial accounting processes, streamlining customer and vendor onboarding, improving plant maintenance efficiency, and tackling data migration projects.

Learn more about Winshuttle’s SAP data management solutions by visiting https://www.winshuttle.com.

Mary Lee
Winshuttle
4255276639
mary.lee@winshuttle.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
