Winslow Technology Group LLC Names Matt Kozloski as Vice President of Professional Services

01/31/2019 | 06:01am EST

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT solutions leader Winslow Technology Group announced today that Matt Kozloski has joined the organization as Vice President of Professional Services.

With over eighteen years in the IT industry, Matt brings a wealth of experience building out and leading professional services and managed services organizations. He excels at developing customer-focused services solutions that deliver business outcomes with faster time to value. Earlier in his career, Matt was a Director of IT at Travelers Insurance, where he architected large scale, highly available, and high performance virtual infrastructures. Kozloski holds multiple IT and security certifications, including ISC2 CISSP, VMware VCDX-DCV, and VCP certifications.  

“We are very fortunate to add an IT leader of Matt Kozloski’s caliber to our growing team,” said Scott Winslow, President of Winslow Technology Group. “With Matt’s leadership, we will accelerate the rapid growth of our professional services practice and deliver new managed services capabilities. The biggest winners will be our loyal customers who count on WTG to be their trusted advisor and deliver great outcomes.  When it comes to virtualization, hybrid cloud, cyber security, and hyper-converged solutions delivery, we are simply going to be able to do more for our customers.”

“Organizations depend on leveraging their investment in IT systems to deliver products and services faster to their end users,” said Matt Kozloski, VP of Professional Services. “It’s the talented people at Winslow that know how to install, maintain, secure and optimize IT infrastructure, and deliver faster time to value for their customers.  You can buy server, storage, or cloud resources anywhere, but you can only get the talent of the Winslow team at one place - WTG.  I’m excited and honored to be a part of the team.”

About Winslow Technology Group

Winslow Technology Group, LLC (WTG) is a leading provider of IT Solutions and Consulting Services dedicated to providing “better IT solutions” for our customers since 2003. WTG enables our clients to innovate and transform their business by realizing the benefits of hyperconverged, software-defined, and hybrid cloud infrastructure frameworks. WTG serves the IT needs of clients ranging from medium sized organizations to Fortune 100 companies that operate in a variety of industries including finance, healthcare, education, manufacturing, retail, technology, legal, and more. For more information, visit https://www.winslowtg.com

Contact
Lori Wilkins
Winslow Technology Group
781-697-0603
lori@winslowtg.com

 

Winslow_Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
