Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Winslow Technology Group Named Alpha Partner of the Year by Arctic Wolf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

WALTHAM, Mass., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winslow Technology Group has been named Arctic Wolf Alpha Partner of the Year for 2020. This inaugural honor recognizes Winslow Technology Group as Arctic Wolf’s top channel partner for its leadership in security practice, executive alignment, revenue growth, and service excellence.

“We are very excited and honored to be recognized as an Arctic Wolf Partner of the year, for the second year in a row,” said Scott Winslow, President and Founder of Winslow Technology Group. “More and more organizations are realizing that they can no longer rely on disparate security tools to help with their cybersecurity posture. They need a team of security experts that they can leverage as an extension of their own staff. Arctic Wolf is onto something really important here - managed security services delivering real value to our customers as they look to secure their data and infrastructure.”

The Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year Awards began in 2018 as a way to honor top-performing partners for their achievements in helping organizations improve their security operations through the use of Arctic Wolf solutions and for their contributions towards Arctic Wolf achieving its business goals.

“Our Alpha Partner of the Year Award recognizes the outstanding effort put forth by a top partner who is essential to the continued growth of our business,” said Nick Schneider, Chief Revenue Officer at Arctic Wolf. “This year, we’re proud to congratulate Winslow Technology Group on this significant achievement and thank them for their continued collaboration with Arctic Wolf.”

With proven expertise in the areas of server, storage, networking, security, virtualization, hyper-convergence, hybrid cloud, endpoint and data protection, Winslow Technology Group provides customized IT solutions from the desktop to the data center to the cloud. We enable our clients to innovate and transform their businesses, fully realizing the benefits of today’s leading IT technologies.

Additional Resources

About Winslow Technology Group
Winslow Technology Group, LLC (WTG) is a leading provider of IT Solutions and Consulting Services dedicated to providing “better IT solutions” for our customers since 2003. WTG enables our clients to innovate and transform their business by realizing the benefits of hyperconverged, software-defined, and hybrid cloud infrastructure frameworks. WTG serves the IT needs of clients ranging from medium sized organizations to Fortune 100 companies that operate in a variety of industries including finance, healthcare, education, manufacturing, technology, legal, and more. Follow Winslow Technology Group: Twitter, LinkedIn

Contact:
Lori Wilkins
Winslow Technology Group
781-697-0603
lori@winslowtg.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b128a2c-c6d0-4d8f-8d33-e79d2718c451

Primary Logo

2020 Alpha Partner of the Year

Winslow Technology Group Named Alpha Partner of the Year by Arctic Wolf

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:52pREED : Mom of Indiana black man killed by police asks feds to help
AQ
02:52p1847 HOLDINGS LLC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:52pSILVER VIPER MINERALS : Closes C$5.1 Million Oversubscribed Brokered Private Placement
AQ
02:49pMAINSTREET BANK : Makes Donation to Establish Regional Charitable Fund
PR
02:48pERI : Launches Open, Commission-Based Referral Program
BU
02:46pU.S. indicts Pilgrim's Pride Corp CEO for alleged chicken price-fixing
RE
02:46pARIX BIOSCIENCE : to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
PU
02:46pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Global Alprazolam Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cadila Healthcare Ltd. | Technavio
BU
02:44pPonce Bank Announces that it is Teaming Up with Grain Technology to Give Everyone A Little Credit
GL
02:43pKBRA Releases Report Assigning AA+ Rating and Positive Outlook to State of Wisconsin General Obligation Bonds of 2020, Series A
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2Trump administration to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to U.S.
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Elisa see sustainability leap in world-first 5G liquid cooling deployment
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : WhatsApp, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group