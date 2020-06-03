Winslow Technology Group Named Alpha Partner of the Year by Arctic Wolf

WALTHAM, Mass., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winslow Technology Group has been named Arctic Wolf Alpha Partner of the Year for 2020. This inaugural honor recognizes Winslow Technology Group as Arctic Wolf’s top channel partner for its leadership in security practice, executive alignment, revenue growth, and service excellence.



“We are very excited and honored to be recognized as an Arctic Wolf Partner of the year, for the second year in a row,” said Scott Winslow, President and Founder of Winslow Technology Group. “More and more organizations are realizing that they can no longer rely on disparate security tools to help with their cybersecurity posture. They need a team of security experts that they can leverage as an extension of their own staff. Arctic Wolf is onto something really important here - managed security services delivering real value to our customers as they look to secure their data and infrastructure.”

The Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year Awards began in 2018 as a way to honor top-performing partners for their achievements in helping organizations improve their security operations through the use of Arctic Wolf solutions and for their contributions towards Arctic Wolf achieving its business goals.

“Our Alpha Partner of the Year Award recognizes the outstanding effort put forth by a top partner who is essential to the continued growth of our business,” said Nick Schneider, Chief Revenue Officer at Arctic Wolf. “This year, we’re proud to congratulate Winslow Technology Group on this significant achievement and thank them for their continued collaboration with Arctic Wolf.”

With proven expertise in the areas of server, storage, networking, security, virtualization, hyper-convergence, hybrid cloud, endpoint and data protection, Winslow Technology Group provides customized IT solutions from the desktop to the data center to the cloud. We enable our clients to innovate and transform their businesses, fully realizing the benefits of today’s leading IT technologies.

About Winslow Technology Group

Winslow Technology Group, LLC (WTG) is a leading provider of IT Solutions and Consulting Services dedicated to providing “better IT solutions” for our customers since 2003. WTG enables our clients to innovate and transform their business by realizing the benefits of hyperconverged, software-defined, and hybrid cloud infrastructure frameworks. WTG serves the IT needs of clients ranging from medium sized organizations to Fortune 100 companies that operate in a variety of industries including finance, healthcare, education, manufacturing, technology, legal, and more. Follow Winslow Technology Group: Twitter, LinkedIn

