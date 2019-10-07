Winslow Technology Group Wins CRN Triple Crown Award

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winslow Technology Group, an IT solutions provider, announced that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Winslow Technology Group as a 2019 Triple Crown Award winner for the third consecutive year.



CRN Triple Crown Award winners rank among the largest IT solution providers in North America in terms of revenue on the Solution Provider 500 list. They are also among the fastest-growing organizations in the channel today on the Fast Growth 150 list and have made the Tech Elite 250 list by receiving the highest-level certifications from leading vendors. It is a great accomplishment for a solution provider to earn a spot on any of these lists, so being named to all three deserves special attention.



“We are excited be among the small group of IT Solution Providers that can call themselves a Triple Crown Award Winner,” said Scott Winslow, President of Winslow Technology Group. “To achieve this distinction for three years in a row is incredibly rewarding. We consider the Triple Crown award to be a key achievement because it validates our position in the IT industry, our significant revenue growth, and our deep technical expertise. Winning the Triple Crown is testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Winslow Technology Group team, the great partnership that we have with our OEM providers, and the support of our loyal customers.”

Now in its sixth year, the Triple Crown Award recognizes solution providers that outshine their IT channel peers. It is awarded to the top solution providers in North America based on revenue, growth, and technical expertise.

“Triple Crown Award winners have pulled off the trifecta — they’re among the top solution providers in North America according to revenue, have experienced substantial growth over the past year, and are committed to building and maintaining the technical skills needed to provide customers with the highest level of service,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are honored to recognize these solution providers as Triple Crown Award winners for their exceptional achievements across the IT channel.”

This year’s Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine and can be viewed online at www.crn.com/triplecrown .

About Winslow Technology Group

Winslow Technology Group, LLC (WTG) is a leading provider of IT Solutions and Consulting Services dedicated to providing “better IT solutions” for our customers since 2003. WTG enables our clients to innovate and transform their business by realizing the benefits of hyperconverged, software-defined, and hybrid cloud infrastructure frameworks. WTG serves the IT needs of clients ranging from medium sized organizations to Fortune 100 companies that operate in a variety of industries including finance, healthcare, education, manufacturing, technology, legal, and more. Follow Winslow Technology Group: Twitter, LinkedIn

About The Channel Company®

The Channel Company® enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company®: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c95b40a0-3879-40ed-9466-ed33733c230c