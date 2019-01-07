Winston Privacy Unveils New Safeguard Against the Surveillance Economy at CES 2019

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winston Privacy , a comprehensive online privacy solution in one device, today launches at the 2019 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES). A simple hardware device that sits between a user’s home modem and router, Winston protects online browsing and identity by scrambling and encrypting internet activity through a constantly shifting, decentralized network built on Ethereum.



In an increasingly growing surveillance economy, Winston is rooted in a mission to help consumers protect their personal data from corporations, government entities and third-party data mining companies. Winston easily helps users circumvent countless privacy landmines, with early tests showing an 81 percent reduction in cookies, 44 percent reduction in data usage in devices running on the user’s home network, and 47 percent average reduction in page load time, in comparison to the unencrypted internet. The device also provides a cleaner browsing experience free from advertisements.

“While technology has given way to important advancements in our society, the hard reality is we now live in a surveillance economy where everyone’s personal information – from their Amazon cart or Spotify playlist to specific locations they visit in their hometown – is for sale,” said Richard Stokes, founder and CEO of Winston Privacy. “You unknowingly give away a frightening amount of personal information anytime you open an internet browser. We’re proud to unveil Winston at CES, which uses deep back-end technology to power a simple consumer-facing privacy device, to solve this problem.”

Unlike traditional virtual private networks (VPNs), which encrypt internet activity through a central point, Winston’s distributed approach uses a peer-to-peer network to ensure logging is prevented. The result is significantly faster internet speed gains, compared to VPNs, and a true privacy solution that intercepts and blocks tracking requests. Running at the network level, Winston protects every device in the home from spying, including computers, phones, tablets and smart home devices. Automatic updates also ensure users constantly have the highest level of security and privacy protection.

Winston is currently available for pre-orders at $249, with a free, one-year subscription and a $99 annual renewal. The device will be showcased at CES from Sunday, January 6, through Tuesday, January 8, at the Palazzo. Please reach out to the media contact below to set up a demo or interview. Visit WinstonPrivacy.com to learn more and pre-order a device.

About Winston Privacy

Winston Privacy is a comprehensive internet security solution with a mission to protect consumer data on all devices, including computers, tablets, phones and smart home devices. Winston resets the default of how privacy works by operating on a distributed private network with proprietary software to ensure that users are safe from pop-up ads, surveillance and hackers. To learn more visit WinstonPrivacy.com .