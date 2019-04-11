Winter Begonia of Huanyu Entertainment under hot shooting, displaying ingenuity: catching the eyeball for promoting traditional quintessence of Chinese culture

HENGDIAN, China, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crew of Winter Begonia accepted a media visit for the first time. Winter Begonia, produced by iQIYI, co-produced and executed by Huanyu Entertainment, with Yu Zheng as the general producer and artistic director, directed by Hui Kaidong, and with starring roles of Huang Xiaoming, Yin Zheng, Charmaine Sheh, is a drama about the republic of China. For the first media visit, Huang Xiaoming, Yin Zheng, Charmaine Sheh, Merxat, Liu Min and Zhang Yixi made a stage pose, interacted with media and talked about interesting episodes behind the scenes.



Winter Begonia depicts the love in chaos epoch between Shang Xirui (acted by Yin Zheng), the genius diva of Peking Opera, and Cheng Fengtai (acted by Huang Xiaoming), the patriotic businessman. According to the visit, the profound civilization of Winter Begonia, superior production and the theme of promoting the culture of the Peking Opera have got the public attention.

Winter Begonia enjoys the same production team of Story of Yanxi Palace. The second time cooperation between director Hui Kaidong, style director Song Xiaotao and art director Luan Hexin has been highly praised and expected by the audience. Scenes of the play displayed to the media visit to Winter Begonia have once again proved the ingenuity of Huanyu Entertainment team. According to the introduction, the design of the Water and Cloud Pavilion in the play took the reference from the architecture style of Beijing Hutong. Genealogy and ancestor's instruction in the pavilion hint the association with Shang Xirui. As the epitome of palace of old times, Cheng Palace is located in the north. Pools and bamboos in Cheng Palace also reflect Cheng Fengtai’s style of exoticism of Shanghai rich merchants. To display the quality of the drama, details of lifestyle in the scenes, such as cracked windows and water-vapor on the Kang (a heatable brick bed) incarnate the Peiping style. It takes 6 months to prepare for the scenes of Winter Begonia. During this period, the team visited many places, such as Beijing and Tianjin, and deeply experienced the folk customs and life of Peiping region to display the scenes in the most authentic way.

Not only that, but Winter Begonia strives to promote the traditional Peking Opera. The drama will display a number of classic episodes and original repertoires of Peking Opera and Kunqu opera. Crew of the drama invited master Bi Guyun, 90-year-old performing (Qiandan) female role artist of Peking opera as the counselor of opera, as well as Yin Jun and Mou Yuandi, the apprentices of master Bi as the director of opera. Actors, such as Yin Zheng, JC-T, joined the crew to take all-enclosed training for the Peking Opera for one month in advance. For the traditional Peking Opera displayed in the drama, all the leading actors demonstrated their expectations that they hope Winter Begonia can make more people know about the quintessence of Peking Opera and to be deeply in love with it.

In recent years, Huanyu Entertainment has gradually developed the core content of the brand, “to express the traditional Chinese culture through films and television”. The pursuit has been incisively and vividly displayed in past works, such as Story of Yanxi Palace, the Legend of Haolan, and Untouchable Lovers. The splendid traditional culture in the works such as embroidery, Kesi, Velvet Flower, Dashuhua, traditional poetry, and classical dance, impressed the audiences a lot. Huanyu Entertainment has firstly focused on the quintessential Peking Opera, expecting to show the charm of Peking Opera through the young and fashionable work, and to enhance the acceptance and appreciation of Chinese quintessential culture for the younger generation.

Currently, Winter Begonia is shooting in Hengdian. Please look forward to it.

