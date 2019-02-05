Winter Product Release From Intrepid by VitalSource Advances Collaborative Learning

Intrepid®,
the market-leading collaborative learning platform provider, today
announced details of the latest enhancements to the Intrepid product.
Intrepid breaks the norm of isolated and ineffective online learning
experiences by enabling peers to learn with each other, accelerating
learning by deepening collaboration across a department, work group or
project team, regardless of location. Whether learning is formal or
informal, Intrepid’s new workspace functionality resides where work –
and learning – get done, often in real-time mutually cooperative
settings.
Sam Herring, General Manager of Intrepid by VitalSource, commented,
“Traditional learning technologies were designed to meet the needs of
learning administration and content distribution but are not optimized
for today’s social and collaborative business environments. From the
beginning, we have been a leader in connecting learning experiences to a
learner’s specific work context through features like missions. Now we
have extended our collaborative capabilities to help learners connect
and work together on team-based missions and projects and share their
insights across their organization. This is how work gets done in
today’s organizations, and it’s how the best learning happens.”
Leveraging the best practices and principles of learning, with this
latest release, Intrepid’s platform now enables groups to share insights
in the work environment. This intense support for collaboration draws
teams together, giving them a natural workspace in which to share ideas
and needs; set up mutual accountability and peer-review; and create
engagement and community. Groups of learners within a program – created
across cohorts, divisions or geographies – can use the workspace feature
within the Intrepid platform to collaborate on group projects and
resolve challenges during their online learning experience.
Dani Johnson, co-founder and principal analyst, RedThread Research,
commented, “Collaborative learning is essential to business success.
It’s ironic how many organizations fail to recognize and measure the
effectiveness of this form of learning in the workplace. Empowering
teams with tools that fit naturally into their workflow keeps the
learning close to the work – providing context and allowing
collaboration while at the same time driving higher levels of
productivity.”
Available now, you can learn more about collaborative workspace and
other Intrepid platform features in our upcoming product demo webinar on
About Intrepid by VitalSource | www.intrepidlearning.com
Intrepid by VitalSource® is a collaborative learning platform that
empowers organizations to solve high-stakes business challenges through
engaging and applied learning at scale. Intrepid’s approach helps
individuals learn and improve, and organizations transform and
grow. Learn more about Intrepid at intrepidlearning.com.
VitalSource Technologies LLC has a 20-plus-year history of powering
digital learning globally. Last year, over 15 million learners from 241
countries and territories used VitalSource’s Bookshelf, Intrepid, and
Acrobatiq platforms. Learn more about how VitalSource serves education,
corporate, and membership organizations at get.vitalsource.com.
