Winter Product Release From Intrepid by VitalSource Advances Collaborative Learning

Learning leader launches new collaborative workspace functionality

Intrepid®, the market-leading collaborative learning platform provider, today announced details of the latest enhancements to the Intrepid product. Intrepid breaks the norm of isolated and ineffective online learning experiences by enabling peers to learn with each other, accelerating learning by deepening collaboration across a department, work group or project team, regardless of location. Whether learning is formal or informal, Intrepid’s new workspace functionality resides where work – and learning – get done, often in real-time mutually cooperative settings.

Sam Herring, General Manager of Intrepid by VitalSource, commented, “Traditional learning technologies were designed to meet the needs of learning administration and content distribution but are not optimized for today’s social and collaborative business environments. From the beginning, we have been a leader in connecting learning experiences to a learner’s specific work context through features like missions. Now we have extended our collaborative capabilities to help learners connect and work together on team-based missions and projects and share their insights across their organization. This is how work gets done in today’s organizations, and it’s how the best learning happens.”

Leveraging the best practices and principles of learning, with this latest release, Intrepid’s platform now enables groups to share insights in the work environment. This intense support for collaboration draws teams together, giving them a natural workspace in which to share ideas and needs; set up mutual accountability and peer-review; and create engagement and community. Groups of learners within a program – created across cohorts, divisions or geographies – can use the workspace feature within the Intrepid platform to collaborate on group projects and resolve challenges during their online learning experience.

Dani Johnson, co-founder and principal analyst, RedThread Research, commented, “Collaborative learning is essential to business success. It’s ironic how many organizations fail to recognize and measure the effectiveness of this form of learning in the workplace. Empowering teams with tools that fit naturally into their workflow keeps the learning close to the work – providing context and allowing collaboration while at the same time driving higher levels of productivity.”

Available now, you can learn more about collaborative workspace and other Intrepid platform features in our upcoming product demo webinar on February 13th. Register here.

About Intrepid by VitalSource | www.intrepidlearning.com

Intrepid by VitalSource® is a collaborative learning platform that empowers organizations to solve high-stakes business challenges through engaging and applied learning at scale. Intrepid’s approach helps individuals learn and improve, and organizations transform and grow. Learn more about Intrepid at intrepidlearning.com.

VitalSource Technologies LLC has a 20-plus-year history of powering digital learning globally. Last year, over 15 million learners from 241 countries and territories used VitalSource’s Bookshelf, Intrepid, and Acrobatiq platforms. Learn more about how VitalSource serves education, corporate, and membership organizations at get.vitalsource.com.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005214/en/