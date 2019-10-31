|
Winto : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THIRD QUARTERLY RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
10/31/2019 | 11:36am EDT
WINTO GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
惠陶集團（控股）有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8238)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF THIRD QUARTERLY RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
The board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (the "Third Quarterly Results"). This announcement, containing the full text of the 2019 third quarter report (the "Third Quarterly Report") of the Company, complies with the relevant disclosure requirements of the GEM Listing Rules in relation to the information to accompany preliminary announcement of Third Quarterly Results.
The board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (the "Third Quarterly Results"). This announcement, containing the full text of the 2019 third quarter report (the "Third Quarterly Report") of the Company, complies with the relevant disclosure requirements of the GEM Listing Rules in relation to the information to accompany preliminary announcement of Third Quarterly Results.
By Order of the Board
Winto Group (Holdings) Limited
Tang Yau Sing
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 31 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Tang Yau Sing, Mr. Wong Siu Hung, Patrick, Mr. Hung Yuen Kin and Ms. Li Ka Yee Daphne as executive Directors, Mr. Lui Man Wah as non-executive Director and Mr. Tsang Zee Ho, Paul, Ms. Wang Yan, Mr. Lau Fai, Lawrence, Ms. Wong Chi Ling, Mr. Wong Ling Yan Philip and Mr. Lee Man Yeung as independent non-executive Directors.
This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at http://www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and be posted and remains on the website of the Company at http://www.wintogroup.hk.
WINTO GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
惠陶集團控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司)
Stock Code 股份代號: 8238
This report, for which the directors (the "Directors") of Winto Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this report is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this report misleading.
惠陶集團（控股）有限公司 • 2019年第三季度報告 1
FINANCIAL RESULTS
財務業績
|
The board of directors (the "Board") of Winto
|
惠陶集團（控股）有限公司（「本公司」）董
|
Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") is
|
事會（「董事會」）欣然公佈本公司及其附
|
pleased to announce the unaudited condensed
|
屬公司（「本集團」）截至2019年9月30日止
|
consolidated financial results of the Company
|
九個月的未經審核簡明綜合財務業績連同
|
and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the nine
|
2018年同期的未經審核比較數字如下：
|
months ended 30 September 2019 together
|
|
with the comparative unaudited figures for the
|
|
corresponding period in 2018 as follows:
|
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED
|
未經審核簡明綜合損益及其他全面
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF
|
收益表
|
PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER
|
|
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
For the three and nine months ended 30 September 2019 截至2019年9月30日止三個月及九個月
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
|
|
|
30 September
|
30 September
|
|
|
|
截至9月30日止三個月
|
截至9月30日止九個月
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2019年
|
2018年
|
2019年
|
2018年
|
|
|
Note
|
HK$
|
HK$
|
HK$
|
HK$
|
|
|
附註
|
港元
|
港元
|
港元
|
港元
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
（未經審核）
|
（未經審核）
|
（未經審核）
|
（未經審核）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
持續經營業務
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
收益
|
3
|
3,589,280
|
3,076,795
|
9,325,685
|
9,221,215
|
Cost of sales
|
銷售成本
|
|
(2,283,930)
|
(2,484,578)
|
(7,060,168)
|
(7,240,026)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
毛利
|
|
1,305,350
|
592,217
|
2,265,517
|
1,981,189
|
Other income
|
其他收入
|
|
(124)
|
7,803
|
2,777
|
21,586
|
Operating expenses
|
營運開支
|
|
(4,849,773)
|
(6,693,588)
|
(16,718,106)
|
(20,484,031)
|
Other gains or losses
|
其他收益或虧損
|
|
14
|
(729,849)
|
(34,102)
|
(370,046)
|
Impairment loss recognised
|
就應收貸款及
|
|
|
|
|
|
on loan receivables and
|
可退還按金確認
|
|
(5,000,000)
|
|
(9,819,000)
|
|
refundable deposit
|
的減值虧損
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
Reversal of impairment loss
|
就應收貸款確認的
|
|
2,100,000
|
|
2,100,000
|
|
recognised on loan receivable
|
減值虧損撥回
|
5
|
-
|
-
|
Finance costs
|
融資成本
|
|
(349,744)
|
(2,488)
|
(1,034,893)
|
(5,301)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 WINTO GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED • Third Quarterly Report 2019
|
|