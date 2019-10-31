Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Winto : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THIRD QUARTERLY RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 11:36am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WINTO GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

惠陶集團（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8238)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THIRD QUARTERLY RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

This announcement, for which the directors (the "Directors") of Winto Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

1

The board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (the "Third Quarterly Results"). This announcement, containing the full text of the 2019 third quarter report (the "Third Quarterly Report") of the Company, complies with the relevant disclosure requirements of the GEM Listing Rules in relation to the information to accompany preliminary announcement of Third Quarterly Results.

By Order of the Board

Winto Group (Holdings) Limited

Tang Yau Sing

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 31 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Tang Yau Sing, Mr. Wong Siu Hung, Patrick, Mr. Hung Yuen Kin and Ms. Li Ka Yee Daphne as executive Directors, Mr. Lui Man Wah as non-executive Director and Mr. Tsang Zee Ho, Paul, Ms. Wang Yan, Mr. Lau Fai, Lawrence, Ms. Wong Chi Ling, Mr. Wong Ling Yan Philip and Mr. Lee Man Yeung as independent non-executive Directors.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at http://www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and be posted and remains on the website of the Company at http://www.wintogroup.hk.

2

WINTO GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

惠陶集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司)

Stock Code 股份代號: 8238

Third

2019

第三

Quarterly

Report

度報

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid- sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

This report, for which the directors (the "Directors") of Winto Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this report is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this report misleading.

香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）GEM特色

GEM的地位，乃為相比起其他在聯交所上市的公司帶有較高投資風險的中小型公司提供一個上 市的市場。有意投資的人士應了解投資於該等公司的潛在風險，並應經過審慎周詳的考慮後方作 出投資決定。

由於GEM上市公司一般為中小型公司，在GEM買賣的證券可能會較於主板買賣之證券承受較大 的市場波動風險，同時無法保證在GEM買賣的證券會有高流通量的市場。

本報告的資料乃遵照《聯交所GEM證券上巿規則》（「GEM上市規則」）而刊載，旨在提供有關惠陶 集團（控股）有限公司（「本公司」）的資料；本公司的董事（「董事」）願就本報告的資料共同及個別 地承擔全部責任。各董事在作出一切合理查詢後，確認就其所知及所信，本報告所載資料在各重 要方面均屬準確完備，沒有誤導或欺詐成分，且並無遺漏任何其他事項，足以令致本報告所載任 何陳述或本報告產生誤導。

惠陶集團（控股）有限公司 2019年第三季度報告 1

FINANCIAL RESULTS

財務業績

The board of directors (the "Board") of Winto

惠陶集團（控股）有限公司（「本公司」）董

Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") is

事會（「董事會」）欣然公佈本公司及其附

pleased to announce the unaudited condensed

屬公司（「本集團」）截至2019930日止

consolidated financial results of the Company

九個月的未經審核簡明綜合財務業績連同

and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the nine

2018年同期的未經審核比較數字如下：

months ended 30 September 2019 together

with the comparative unaudited figures for the

corresponding period in 2018 as follows:

UNAUDITED CONDENSED

未經審核簡明綜合損益及其他全面

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF

收益表

PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the three and nine months ended 30 September 2019 截至2019930日止三個月及九個月

Three months ended

Nine months ended

30 September

30 September

截至930日止三個月

截至930日止九個月

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

Note

HK$

HK$

HK$

HK$

附註

港元

港元

港元

港元

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

（未經審核）

（未經審核）

（未經審核）

（未經審核）

Continuing operations

持續經營業務

Revenue

收益

3

3,589,280

3,076,795

9,325,685

9,221,215

Cost of sales

銷售成本

(2,283,930)

(2,484,578)

(7,060,168)

(7,240,026)

Gross profit

毛利

1,305,350

592,217

2,265,517

1,981,189

Other income

其他收入

(124)

7,803

2,777

21,586

Operating expenses

營運開支

(4,849,773)

(6,693,588)

(16,718,106)

(20,484,031)

Other gains or losses

其他收益或虧損

14

(729,849)

(34,102)

(370,046)

Impairment loss recognised

就應收貸款及

on loan receivables and

可退還按金確認

(5,000,000)

(9,819,000)

refundable deposit

的減值虧損

4

-

-

Reversal of impairment loss

就應收貸款確認的

2,100,000

2,100,000

recognised on loan receivable

減值虧損撥回

5

-

-

Finance costs

融資成本

(349,744)

(2,488)

(1,034,893)

(5,301)

2 WINTO GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED • Third Quarterly Report 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Winto Group (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 15:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:50aMarathon Petroleum CEO to Retire as Company Spins Off Gas Stations -- 4th Update
DJ
11:50aRETRANSMISSION : MegumaGold Announces Initiation of Detailed Exploration Programs on the Touquoy West Property Adjacent to St Barbara Limited's Touquoy Gold Mine Property
NE
11:48aTC Energy's Keystone line spills about 9,120 barrels of oil in North Dakota
RE
11:48aX5 RETAIL : Big Data team launches analytics solution for suppliers
PU
11:48aWINCANTON : Form 8 (OPD) - Eddie Stobart Logistics Plc
PU
11:48aWINCANTON : Form 8 (OPD) - Wincanton plc
PU
11:48aGLOBALDATA : Telecom industry's first 5G core competitive analysis published by GlobalData reveals it is a close race
PU
11:48aGLOBALDATA : MGM Resorts International currently struggling despite 2020 plan
PU
11:48aGLOBALDATA : Novartis faces another setback for Zolgensma as FDA halts STRONG trial, says GlobalData
PU
11:47aOil prices face pressure as global economy slows - Reuters poll
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : posts lower third-quarter underly pretax profit as costs rise
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : beats third-quarter expectations on lower costs, higher prices
3BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas quarterly profit falls less than expected
4THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : Lloyds profit slumps after PPI hit and bad loan surge
5BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A : BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : BBVA 3Q Net Profit Fell But Surpa..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group