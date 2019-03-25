Winto : CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WINTO GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED 惠陶集團（ 控股 ）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8238)

CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of Winto Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") dated 13 March 2019 in relation to the date of the meeting of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 26 March 2019 (the "Board Meeting") for the purpose of, among others, considering and, if thought fit, approving the announcement of the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Annual Results") for publication and the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend, if any.

The Board hereby announces that as additional time is required to finalise the 2018

Annual Results, the date of the Board Meeting has been changed from Tuesday, 26

March 2019 to Friday, 29 March 2019.

By Order of the Board

Winto Group (Holdings) Limited

Tang Yau Sing Executive Director

Hong Kong, 25 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Tang Yau Sing as an executive Director; and Mr. Wen Kai, Mr. Tsang Zee Ho Paul and Mr. Tse Chi Wai as independent non-executive Directors.

