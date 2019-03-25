Log in
Winto : CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

03/25/2019 | 02:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WINTO GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED 惠陶集團 控股 有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8238)

CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of Winto Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") dated 13 March 2019 in relation to the date of the meeting of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 26 March 2019 (the "Board Meeting") for the purpose of, among others, considering and, if thought fit, approving the announcement of the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Annual Results") for publication and the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend, if any.

The Board hereby announces that as additional time is required to finalise the 2018

Annual Results, the date of the Board Meeting has been changed from Tuesday, 26

March 2019 to Friday, 29 March 2019.

By Order of the Board

Winto Group (Holdings) Limited

Tang Yau Sing Executive Director

Hong Kong, 25 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Tang Yau Sing as an executive Director; and Mr. Wen Kai, Mr. Tsang Zee Ho Paul and Mr. Tse Chi Wai as independent non-executive Directors.

This announcement, for which the Directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules

Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors of the Company, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website athttp://www.hkgem.comfor at least 7 days from the date of its posting and be posted and remains on the website of the Company athttp://www.wintogroup.hk.

Disclaimer

Winto Group (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 05:59:07 UTC
