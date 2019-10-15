Log in
Winto : COMPOSITE OFFER AND RESPONSE DOCUMENT RELATING TO MANDATORY UNCONDITIONAL CASH OFFERS BY LEGO SECURITIES LIMITED FOR AND ON BEHALF OF SOURCE CREATION INTERNATIONAL LIMITED FOR ALL THE ISSUED SHARES (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED AND AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY SOURCE CREATION INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT) AND TO CANCEL ALL THE OUTSTANDING OPTIONS IN WINTO GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

10/15/2019 | 09:28pm EDT

THIS COMPOSITE DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of the Offers, this Composite Document and/or the accompanying Forms of Acceptance or the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, a bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold all your shares in Winto Group (Holdings) Limited, you should at once hand this Composite Document and the accompanying Form of Share Offer Acceptance to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s).

This Composite Document should be read in conjunction with the accompany Forms of Acceptance, the contents of which from part of the terms of the Offers contained herein.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this Composite Document and the accompanying Forms of Acceptance, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Composite Document and the accompanying Forms of Acceptance.

SOURCE CREATION

WINTO GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

惠陶集團（控股）有限公司

(incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8238)

COMPOSITE OFFER AND RESPONSE DOCUMENT RELATING TO

MANDATORY UNCONDITIONAL CASH OFFERS BY

LEGO SECURITIES LIMITED

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF SOURCE CREATION INTERNATIONAL LIMITED FOR ALL THE ISSUED SHARES (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED AND AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY SOURCE CREATION INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT) AND

TO CANCEL ALL THE OUTSTANDING OPTIONS IN

WINTO GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

Financial Adviser to the Offeror

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee

Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this cover page shall have the same meanings as those defined in the section headed ''Definitions'' in this Composite Document.

A letter from Lego Securities containing, among other things, details of the terms of the Offers is set out on pages 10 to 25 of this Composite Document.

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 26 to 32 of this Composite Document. A letter from the Independent Board Committee is set out on pages 33 to 34 of this Composite Document. A letter from the Independent Financial Adviser, containing its advice to the Independent Board Committee, is set out on pages 35 to 60 of this Composite Document.

The procedures for acceptance and settlement of the Offers and other related information are set out in Appendix I to this Composite Document and in the accompanying Forms of Acceptance. The Form of Share Offer Acceptance should be received by the Registrar and the Form of Option Offer Acceptance should be received by the Company as soon as possible and in any event no later than 4:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on 6 November 2019 or such later time and/or the date as the Offeror may decide and announce in accordance with the requirements under the Takeovers Code.

The Composite Document will remain on the websites of the Stock Exchange at http://www.hkexnews.hk and the Company at http://www.wintogroup.hk as long as the Offers remain open.

16 October 2019

CONTENTS

Page

EXPECTED TIMETABLE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1

IMPORTANT NOTICES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4

LETTER FROM LEGO SECURITIES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 26

LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33

LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35

APPENDIX I

-

FURTHER TERMS AND PROCEDURES

FOR ACCEPTANCE OF THE OFFERS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

I-1

APPENDIX II

-

FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

II-1

APPENDIX III

-

GENERAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

III-1

APPENDIX IV

-

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE OFFEROR . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

IV-1

ACCOMPANYING DOCUMENTS

  • WHITE FORM OF SHARE OFFER ACCEPTANCE
  • YELLOW FORM OF OPTION OFFER ACCEPTANCE

- i -

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

The expected timetable set out below is indicative only and may be subject to changes. Further announcement(s) will be made in the event of any changes to the timetable as and when appropriate. Unless otherwise specified, all time and date references contained in this Composite Document refer to Hong Kong time and dates.

Event

Time & Date

2019

Despatch date of this Composite Document and

the Forms of Acceptance (Note 1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 16 October

Offers open for acceptance (Note 1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 16 October

Latest time and date for acceptance of the Offers and

the Closing Date (Note 2) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 6 November

Announcement of the results of the Offers (or their extension or revision, if any)

on the website of the Stock Exchange (Note 2) . . . . . . . . . . . . by 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 6 November

Latest date for posting of remittances in respect of

valid acceptances received under the Offers (Note 3) . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 15 November

Notes:

  1. The Offers, which are unconditional in all respects, are made on the date of posting of this Composite Document, and are capable of acceptance on and from that date until 4:00 p.m. on the Closing Date, unless the Offeror revises the Offers in accordance with the Takeovers Code. Acceptances of the Offers shall be irrevocable and not capable of being withdrawn, except in the circumstances set out in the paragraph headed ''6. RIGHT OF WITHDRAWAL'' in Appendix I to this Composite Document.
  2. In accordance with the Takeovers Code, the Offers must initially be open for acceptance for at least 21 days following the date on which this Composite Document is posted. The latest time and date for acceptance of the Offers is 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 6 November 2019 unless the Offeror revises or extends the Offers in accordance with the Takeovers Code. An announcement in respect of the result of the Offers will be issued on the website of the Stock Exchange by 7:00 p.m. on the Closing Date. In the event that the Offeror decides to revise or extend the Offers, all Independent Shareholders and Optionholders, whether or not they have already accepted the Offers, will be entitled to accept the revised Offers under the revised terms. The revised Offers must be kept open for at least 14 days following the date on which the revised offer document(s) are posted and shall not close earlier than the Closing Date.

- 1 -

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

If there is a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above or a ''black'' rainstorm warning signal in force on the Closing Date and (i) not cancelled in time for trading on the Stock Exchange to resume in the afternoon, the time and date of the close of the Offers will be postponed to 4:00 p.m. on the next Business Day which does not have either of those warnings in force in Hong Kong or such other day as the Executive may approve; or (ii) cancelled in time for trading on the Stock Exchange to resume in the afternoon, the time and date of the close of the Offers will remain on the same day, i.e. 4:00 p.m. on the Closing Date.

3. Remittances in respect of the cash consideration (after deducting the seller's ad valorem stamp duty) payable for the Offer Shares and/or the Options tendered under the Offers will be despatched to the Independent Shareholders and/ or the Optionholders accepting the Offers by ordinary post at their own risk as soon as possible, but in any event within seven (7) Business Days following the date of receipt of all relevant documents required to render such acceptance complete and valid in accordance with the Takeovers Code.

Save as mentioned above, if the latest time for acceptance of the Offers and the posting of remittances do not take effect on the date and time as stated above, the other dates mentioned above may be affected. The Offeror and the Company will notify the Independent Shareholders and the Optionholders by way of announcement(s) on any change to the expected timetable as soon as practicable.

- 2 -

IMPORTANT NOTICE

NOTICE TO HOLDERS OUTSIDE HONG KONG

The making of the Offers to persons with a registered address in jurisdictions outside Hong Kong may be prohibited or affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions. Overseas Shareholders and Overseas Optionholders who are citizens or residents or nationals of jurisdictions outside Hong Kong should inform themselves about and observe any applicable legal requirements. It is the responsibility of any such person who wishes to accept the Offers to satisfy himself/herself/itself as to the full observance of the laws of the relevant jurisdiction in connection therewith, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents which may be required or the compliance with other necessary formalities or legal requirements and the payment of any transfer or other taxes or other required payments due in respect of such jurisdiction. The Offeror and parties acting in concert with it, the Company, Lego Securities, Lego Corporate Finance, the Independent Financial Adviser, the Registrar, their respective ultimate beneficial owners, directors, officers, agents and associates and any other person involved in the Offers shall be entitled to be fully indemnified and held harmless by such person for any taxes as such person may be required to pay. Please see ''Overseas Shareholders and Overseas Optionholders'' in the letter from Independent Financial Adviser in this Composite Document.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Winto Group (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 01:27:11 UTC
