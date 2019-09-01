Winto : EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE FOR THE DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF 10% EQUITY INTEREST IN BEIJING ZHONGLE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WINTO GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

惠陶集團（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8238)

EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE FOR THE DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF 10% EQUITY INTEREST IN BEIJING ZHONGLE

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Winto Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") dated 31 May 2019 in relation to the acquisition of 10% equity interest in Beijing Zhongle. Capitalised terms used in this announcement, unless the context requires otherwise, shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

As provided in the Framework Agreement entered into between Info Strength, Beijing Zhongle and the Existing Shareholders (collectively as the "Parties") in relation to the acquisition of 10% equity interest in Beijing Zhongle, subject to the terms and conditions of the definite agreement, the completion of the Subscription shall take place after the fulfillment (or wavier) of the conditions precedents. The Parties expected that the completion of the Subscription should take place in August 2019.

On 30 August 2019, the Parties agreed in writing to extend the long stop date for completion to 31 December 2019, or such other date as may be agreed by the Parties in writing. The Board considers that the extension of the long stop date would be in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole, as further time is required by the Company for proceeding the completion of the Subscription which may take place on or before 31 December 2019.