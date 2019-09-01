Log in
Winto : EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE FOR THE DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF 10% EQUITY INTEREST IN BEIJING ZHONGLE

09/01/2019 | 07:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WINTO GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

惠陶集團（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8238)

EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE FOR THE DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF 10% EQUITY INTEREST IN BEIJING ZHONGLE

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Winto Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") dated 31 May 2019 in relation to the acquisition of 10% equity interest in Beijing Zhongle. Capitalised terms used in this announcement, unless the context requires otherwise, shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

As provided in the Framework Agreement entered into between Info Strength, Beijing Zhongle and the Existing Shareholders (collectively as the "Parties") in relation to the acquisition of 10% equity interest in Beijing Zhongle, subject to the terms and conditions of the definite agreement, the completion of the Subscription shall take place after the fulfillment (or wavier) of the conditions precedents. The Parties expected that the completion of the Subscription should take place in August 2019.

On 30 August 2019, the Parties agreed in writing to extend the long stop date for completion to 31 December 2019, or such other date as may be agreed by the Parties in writing. The Board considers that the extension of the long stop date would be in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole, as further time is required by the Company for proceeding the completion of the Subscription which may take place on or before 31 December 2019.

- 1 -

Save and except for the aforesaid extension of the long stop date, all other terms and conditions of the Framework Agreement shall remain unchanged and continue in full force and effect.

By order of the Board

Winto Group (Holdings) Limited

Tang Yau Sing

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Tang Yau Sing and Mr. Wong Siu Hung, Patrick as executive Directors and Mr. Tsang Zee Ho, Paul, Ms. Wang Yan and Mr. Lau Fai, Lawrence as independent non-executive Directors.

This announcement, for which the Directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors of the Company, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at http://www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and be posted and remains on the website of the Company at http://www.wintogroup.hk.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Winto Group (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 11:31:10 UTC
