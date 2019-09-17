COMPLETION OF THE SALE AND PURCHASE OF THE SALE SHARES

The Company was informed by the Offeror that on 2 September 2019, the Vendors, the Offeror (being the Purchaser), Mr. Lui and the Receivers entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement pursuant to which, among other things, the Offeror agreed to acquire and the Vendors agreed to sell the Sale Shares, being an aggregate of 319,680,000 Shares (representing 74.00% of the entire issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this joint announcement) at the aggregate consideration of HK$35,250,000 or approximately HK$0.1103 per Sale Share which was determined by a private tender conducted by the Receivers. The aggregate Consideration for the Sale Shares was settled by the Offeror in cash in the manner as disclosed in the paragraph headed "Consideration" in this joint announcement. Completion took place on 5 September 2019, immediately following which and as at the date of this joint announcement, the Vendors ceased to hold any beneficial interest in any Shares or other relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) of the Company.

MANDATORY UNCONDITIONAL CASH OFFERS

As at the date of this joint announcement, there are outstanding Options entitling the holders thereof to subscribe for an aggregate of 7,440,000 Shares.

As at the date of this joint announcement, there are 432,000,000 Shares in issue and the Company does not have any derivatives, warrants or securities which are convertible or exchangeable into Shares (other than the outstanding Options) or which confer rights to require the issue of Shares and has not entered into any agreement for the issue of such options, derivatives, warrants or securities which are convertible or exchangeable into Shares or which confer rights to require the issue of Shares. As at the date of this joint announcement, the Company has no other relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) other than the Shares and the Options.

As at the date of this joint announcement and immediately before the Completion, the Offeror and the parties acting in concert with it did not hold, own, control or have direction over any Shares, options, derivatives, warrants, convertible securities or voting rights of the Company or any other relevant securities.

Immediately following Completion, the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it became interested in 319,680,000 Shares, representing 74.00% of the entire issued share capital of the Company. Pursuant to Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code, the Offeror is required to make the Offers for all the issued Shares (other than those already owned and agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it) and to cancel all the outstanding Options.