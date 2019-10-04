Winto : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT DELAY IN DESPATCH OF COMPOSITE DOCUMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

SOURCE CREATION WINTO GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 惠陶集團（控股）有限公司 創源國際有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 8238)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF COMPOSITE DOCUMENT

Financial adviser to the Offeror

Reference is made to the announcement jointly issued by Winto Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") and Source Creation International Limited (the "Offeror") dated 17 September 2019 (the "Joint Announcement") in relation to, among other things, the mandatory unconditional cash offers by Lego Securities Limited for and on behalf of the Offeror for all the issued shares of the Company (other than those already owned and agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and parties in concert with it) and to cancel all the outstanding options in the Company. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Joint Announcement.

As stated in the Joint Announcement, it is the intention of the Offeror and the Board to combine the offer document and the offeree board circular into the Composite Document. Pursuant to Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code, the Composite Document, together with the form(s) of acceptance, is required to be despatched to the Independent Shareholders and Optionholders within 21 days of the date of the Joint Announcement, i.e. on or before 8 October 2019, unless consent is granted by the Executive to extend the deadline for the despatch of the Composite Document.