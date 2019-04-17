Winto : SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

WINTO GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

惠陶集團（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8238)

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the notice of annual general meeting (the "Original Notice") of Winto Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") dated 3 April 2019, by which the Company convenes an annual general meeting to be held at Room 103, 1/F., Duke of Windsor Social Service Building, No. 15 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 8 May 2019 at 3:00 p.m, (the "2019 AGM") and this supplemental notice shall be read together with the Original Notice.

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2019 AGM will be held as originally scheduled. In addition to the resolutions set out in the Original Notice, the

2019 AGM will be held to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

2.(A) (iii) "To re-elect Mr. Wong Siu Hung, Patrick as an executive director."

2.(A) (iv) "To re-elect Mr. Chen Xiao as a non-executive director."

2.(A) (v) "To re-elect Ms. Wang Yan as an independent non-executive director."

2.(A) (vi) "To re-elect Mr. Lau Fai Lawrence as an independent non-executive director."

By order of the Board

Winto Group (Holdings) Limited

Tang Yau Sing

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 18 April 2019