Winto : SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

04/17/2019 | 07:33pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

WINTO GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

惠陶集團（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8238)

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the notice of annual general meeting (the "Original Notice") of Winto Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") dated 3 April 2019, by which the Company convenes an annual general meeting to be held at Room 103, 1/F., Duke of Windsor Social Service Building, No. 15 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 8 May 2019 at 3:00 p.m, (the "2019 AGM") and this supplemental notice shall be read together with the Original Notice.

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2019 AGM will be held as originally scheduled. In addition to the resolutions set out in the Original Notice, the

2019 AGM will be held to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

2.(A) (iii) "To re-elect Mr. Wong Siu Hung, Patrick as an executive director."

2.(A) (iv) "To re-elect Mr. Chen Xiao as a non-executive director."

2.(A) (v) "To re-elect Ms. Wang Yan as an independent non-executive director."

2.(A) (vi) "To re-elect Mr. Lau Fai Lawrence as an independent non-executive director."

By order of the Board

Winto Group (Holdings) Limited

Tang Yau Sing

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 18 April 2019

1

Notes:

(1)A second form of proxy (the "Second Proxy Form") containing the ordinary resolution numbered 2.(A)(iii), 2.(A)(iv), 2.(A)(v) and 2.(A)(vi) is enclosed with the supplemental circular of the Company dated 18 April 2019 (the "Supplemental Circular"). Please refer to the section headed "Supplemental Notice of Annual General Meeting and Second Proxy Form" on pages 5 to 6 of the Supplemental Circular for arrangements on the completion and submission of the Second Proxy Form.

(2)Please refer to the Original Notice for details of the other ordinary resolutions to be considered at the 2019 AGM, closure of the register of members of the Company and eligibility for attending the 2019 AGM, proxy and other relevant matters.

As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises Mr. Tang Yau Sing and Mr. Wong Siu Hung, Patrick as executive Directors, Mr. Chen Xiao as non-executive Director and Mr. Wen Kai, Mr. Tsang Zee Ho, Paul, Mr. Tse Chi Wai, Ms. Wang Yan and Mr. Lau Fai Lawrence as independent non-executive Directors.

This notice, for which the Directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors of the Company, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this notice is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this notice misleading.

This notice will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at http://www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and be posted and remains on the website of the Company at http://www.wintogroup.hk.

2

Disclaimer

Winto Group (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 23:32:03 UTC
