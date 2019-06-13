Winto : TRADING HALT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WINTO GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

惠陶集團（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8238)

ANNOUNCEMENT

TRADING HALT

At the request of Winto Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company"), trading in the Company's shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be halted at 9:30 am on 13 June 2019 pending the release by the Company of an announcement in relation to inside information of the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Tang Yau Sing and Mr. Wong Siu Hung, Patrick as executive Directors and Mr. Tsang Zee Ho, Paul, Ms. Wang Yan and Mr. Lau Fai, Lawrence as independent non-executive Directors.

