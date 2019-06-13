Log in
Winto : TRADING HALT

06/13/2019 | 01:04am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WINTO GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

惠陶集團（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8238)

ANNOUNCEMENT

TRADING HALT

At the request of Winto Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company"), trading in the Company's shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be halted at 9:30 am on 13 June 2019 pending the release by the Company of an announcement in relation to inside information of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Winto Group (Holdings) Limited

Tang Yau Sing

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 13 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Tang Yau Sing and Mr. Wong Siu Hung, Patrick as executive Directors and Mr. Tsang Zee Ho, Paul, Ms. Wang Yan and Mr. Lau Fai, Lawrence as independent non-executive Directors.

This announcement, for which the Directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors of the Company, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at http://www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and be posted and remains on the website of the Company at http://www.wintogroup.hk.

Disclaimer

Winto Group (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 05:03:01 UTC
