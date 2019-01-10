Winxnet : Extends IT Managed Services Leadership

Winxnet Acquires the Managed Services Division of Forza Technology Solutions and Expands National Service Delivery

Winxnet, the leading IT Managed Services Provider (MSP) for small and midsized businesses, today announced the acquisition of the Managed Services division of Forza Technology Solutions. The acquisition follows the merger of Winxnet and K&R Network Solutions earlier this year, creating an industry leading national outsourced IT provider.

Organizations are dependent upon uninterrupted and secure access to the critical IT infrastructure and applications that enable modern business. But rapid advancement in IT technologies like the cloud, hyper-convergence, collaboration, mobile, regulatory compliance, and cybersecurity create challenges for businesses to stay ahead of the competition and mitigate security risks.

Consequently, an unprecedented number of small to midsize businesses (SMBs) are outsourcing all or part of their IT support. “IT Managed Services is the modern approach organizations leverage to access the latest technologies and the experts required to support them,” says Chris Claudio, Winxnet CEO. “Instead of relying completely on an internal IT team or paying for expertise on a time and material (T&M) basis, MSPs allow you to outsource all or part of your IT support for a fixed monthly fee with guaranteed service levels.”

With the acquisition of Forza Technology Solutions Managed Services Division, Winxnet extends its MSP industry leadership by strategically adding talented technical resources to enable the highest level of support to its customers. Winxnet is building the strongest team in the industry to be a 1-stop shop for all IT needs including cybersecurity, cloud and Office365. “Over the past 20 years, we have achieved industry leading levels of customer satisfaction through the skills of our technical team, our core value to always do the right thing, our self-healing automation, and our operational maturity,” says Mike Williams, Winxnet President. “This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to build the best and most skilled team from coast to coast.”

With this acquisition, Winxnet expands its footprint into Connecticut. “Existing Forza Technology Managed Services customers will seamlessly continue to receive the great service they are accustomed to,” says Joe Pannone, CEO of Forza Technology. “And they will reap the added benefits of Winxnet’s deep technical and customer support talent.”

About Winxnet

Providing innovative MSP and IT solutions since 1999, Winxnet is the leader in IT outsourcing, consulting, software development, and strategic technical advisory services to small and midsized businesses. Winxnet supports corporations, non-profits, educational institutions, healthcare providers and government agencies. With offices throughout New England, the Southeast and California, Winxnet provides 1-Stop IT Outsourcing Services and support across time zones. Winxnet has an unmatched track record of automation and customer service delivery innovation, and is recognized as a leading MSP by Channel Futures and CRN.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005018/en/