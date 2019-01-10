Winxnet : Extends IT Managed Services Leadership

Winxnet Acquires the Managed Services Division of Forza Technology
Solutions and Expands National Service Delivery
Winxnet, the leading IT Managed Services Provider (MSP) for small and
midsized businesses, today announced the acquisition of the Managed
Services division of Forza Technology Solutions. The acquisition follows
the merger of Winxnet
and K&R Network Solutions earlier this year, creating an
industry leading national outsourced IT provider.
Organizations are dependent upon uninterrupted and secure access to the
critical IT infrastructure and applications that enable modern business.
But rapid advancement in IT technologies like the cloud,
hyper-convergence, collaboration, mobile, regulatory compliance, and
cybersecurity create challenges for businesses to stay ahead of the
competition and mitigate security risks.
Consequently, an unprecedented number of small to midsize businesses
(SMBs) are outsourcing
all or part of their IT support. “IT Managed Services is the modern
approach organizations leverage to access the latest technologies and
the experts required to support them,” says Chris Claudio, Winxnet CEO.
“Instead of relying completely on an internal IT team or paying for
expertise on a time and material (T&M) basis, MSPs allow you to
outsource all or part of your IT support for a fixed monthly fee with
guaranteed service levels.”
With the acquisition of Forza Technology Solutions Managed Services
Division, Winxnet extends its MSP
industry leadership by strategically adding talented technical
resources to enable the highest level of support to its customers.
Winxnet is building the strongest team in the industry to be a 1-stop
shop for all IT needs including cybersecurity, cloud and Office365.
“Over the past 20 years, we have achieved industry leading levels of
customer satisfaction through the skills of our technical team, our core
value to always do the right thing, our self-healing automation, and our
operational maturity,” says Mike Williams, Winxnet President. “This
acquisition demonstrates our commitment to build the best and most
skilled team from coast to coast.”
With this acquisition, Winxnet expands its footprint into Connecticut.
“Existing Forza Technology Managed Services customers will seamlessly
continue to receive the great service they are accustomed to,” says Joe
Pannone, CEO of Forza Technology. “And they will reap the added benefits
of Winxnet’s deep technical and customer support talent.”
About Winxnet
Providing innovative MSP and IT solutions
since 1999, Winxnet is the leader in IT outsourcing, consulting,
software development, and strategic technical advisory services to small
and midsized businesses. Winxnet supports corporations, non-profits,
educational institutions, healthcare providers and government agencies.
With offices throughout New England, the Southeast and California,
Winxnet provides 1-Stop IT Outsourcing Services and support across time
zones. Winxnet has an unmatched track record of automation and customer
service delivery innovation, and is recognized as a leading MSP by
Channel Futures and CRN.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005018/en/