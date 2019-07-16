Log in
 Wire and Arrow Electronics Offer Secure Collaboration for Enterprise Customers

07/16/2019 | 07:02pm EDT

Today, Wire has announced global technology provider Arrow Electronics will be offering the secure collaboration platform through its reseller network, to customers in the UK and Ireland.

Wire is a secure collaboration platform for enterprise. It uses end-to-end encryption to ensure complete security and privacy and transform the way businesses communicate.

Headquartered in Switzerland, with offices in Berlin and San Francisco, Wire launched its collaboration platform for businesses in early 2018 and today it has over 600 customers, including EY, Softbank Robotics, and Teamviewer, making Wire the fastest-growing collaboration platform. What’s more, Wire is the only cloud platform recognised across Forrester’s New Wave secure collaboration and Gartner’s Workstream Collaboration. It has also been recognised by IDC as the only vendor to offer public independent security audits.

Built to scale to tens of millions of users, Wire’s fully open source architecture allows businesses to adapt the solution to their unique organisational needs, with an option to test the platform against existing security and governance frameworks.

Wire CEO Morten Brøgger said: “We are delighted to be teaming up with Arrow across the UK and Ireland, and look forward to expanding our customer base together. This agreement demonstrates the market movement towards secure collaboration within the enterprise, and we are confident that together with our expertise and Arrow’s network, we can offer secure collaboration solutions to businesses across the UK and Ireland”.

About Wire

Wire is the most secure collaboration platform, transforming the way businesses communicate in the same way and speed that our founders disrupted telephony with Skype. Headquartered in Switzerland with offices in Berlin and San Francisco, Wire launched its collaboration and communications platform for businesses in early 2018 and today they have over 600 enterprise customers, making Wire the fastest-growing collaboration platform. Wire offers messaging, voice, video, file sharing, and search, all protected by end-to-end encryption. Wire’s product suite has been recognised by both Forrester and Gartner as one of the most effective and secure communications platforms. Wire is consistently delivering ground-breaking innovation from a unique “message fortress” architecture to encrypted video conferencing, guest rooms and Messaging Layer Security (MLS).


© Business Wire 2019
