Wirecard says law firm found no findings of criminal misconduct

The payments firm contested articles from the Financial Times about alleged financial irregularities, which had sent its shares down 40 percent since Jan. 30.

Wirecard said that in April 2018, a member of its Singapore team raised concerns about alleged actions of a finance team member in Singapore.

The company then started an investigation, which found no evidence to support the allegations. "Furthermore, there were indications that the allegations could be related to personal animosity between the employees involved", the company said.

Nonetheless, Wirecard hired law firm Rajah & Tann for a review which is about to be completed, but has so far not brought up findings of criminal misconduct, the electronic payments company said.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Editing by Tassilo Hummel)