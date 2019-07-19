Wireless History Foundation : Announces 2019 Inductees for Wireless Hall of Fame

The Wireless History Foundation (WHF) will induct six honorees into the prestigious Wireless Hall of Fame during the Foundation’s Awards Dinner in Los Angeles on October 23rd. This year’s inductees are:

•The Android Founders - Rich Miner, Andy Rubin, Nick Sears, Chris White: Observing fragmentation in mobile Operating Systems leading to a lack of a consistent user experience and a predictable way to distribute mobile applications, the Android Founders launched the task of building Android, a developer and mobile ecosystem friendly Open Source Mobile OS, which today is the operating system on over 2.5 billion active mobile devices worldwide.

•Lawrence D. Garvey (posthumously): A pioneer in paging and two-way voice systems, Larry played a critical role in the fight that spanned over a decade to convince the Federal Communications Commission to open cellular applications to radio common carriers as well as landline telephone companies.

•Theodore S. Rappaport: A ground-breaking academic and entrepreneur whose work has paved the way for modern wireless communication systems, Ted is recognized as one of the preeminent minds in the wireless field. He has founded academic wireless research centers at three major universities – New York University (NYU), The University of Texas, and Virginia Tech.

“Our inductees this year are representative of the rapid change of technologic and business innovation that runs throughout the history of wireless,” said WHF Board member Rob Mechaley, CEO of MobileSphere Holdings and chairman of the 2018 selection committee. “These new members are emblematic of a culture that seizes and builds upon the need for constant growth and innovation.”

The Wireless Hall of Fame dinner will take place at the Omni Hotel Los Angeles at California Plaza. Additional information on the Hall of Fame is available on the WHF web site at www.wirelesshistoryfoundation.org. For information about the dinner, including sponsorships and invitations please contact Jenifer Snyder at Jen@wirelesshistoryfoundation.org.

The Wireless History Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed to preserve and promote the history of the wireless industry. www.wirelesshistoryfoundation.org

Facebook: @wirelesshistory

Twitter: @wirelesshistory

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190719005390/en/