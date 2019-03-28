Wireless Innovation Forum Congratulates Members Google, CommScope and Federated Wireless Upon Completion of Required FCC Testing for CBRS Environmental Sensing Capability Equipment and Systems

Completion of ESC Testing Brings CBRS One Step Closer to Commercialization and Use with Fixed and Mobile Deployments

The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) today congratulates member organizations CommScope, Federated Wireless and Google for completion of final required ESC testing requirements. Pending FCC final approval of the test reports, the companies will become the first certified CBRS Environmental Sensing Capability (ESC) Operators.

The FCC distributed a Public Notice requesting “First Wave” proposals as directed by the First Report and Order and Second Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, GN Docket 12-354 (3.5 GHz Order) on 15 December 2015. Commscope, Federated Wireless and Google applied at that time and have since completed lab tests at the U.S. Government’s Institute for Telecommunications Sciences, leading to the final review of the test reports by the FCC and DoD, prior to final certification.

“We congratulate CommScope, Federated Wireless and Google for successfully completing the ESC testing phase – a major landmark toward expanding fixed wireless broadband service using CBRS,” said WISPA president Claude Aiken. “Our members are chomping at the bit for CBRS commercialization,” added Aiken. “We are hopeful the FCC rapidly certifies this work, bringing marketplace innovators one step closer to rolling out commercial services in the new CBRS band. WInnForum must be commended for its significant efforts here.”

Spectrum Access Systems (SASs) and ESCs are essential components necessary for operations in the 3.5 GHz Band. SASs will serve as advanced, highly automated frequency coordinators across the band, protecting higher tier users from harmful interference from lower tier users and optimizing frequency use.

The ESCs will consist of networks of sensors that will detect the presence of signals from federal radar systems in the band and communicate that information to one or more SASs to facilitate protection of federal incumbents. An ESC network deployment requires dozens of sensor nodes, which will be deployed by ESC Operators incrementally.

“Nokia is delighted to see another commercialization milestone for CBRS. Congratulations Google, Federated Wireless, and Commscope for this much awaited step in completing ESC testing,” said Chris Stark, Head of Strategy and Business Development, Nokia, and Chair of the CBRS Alliance. “These milestones are fundamental to the ultimate goal of CBRS band utilization and unleashing mid-band 5G spectrum in the United States. Nokia continues to ensure that the 5G ecosystem flourishes and applauds the efforts of others in this quest.”

WInnForum supports the development and advancement of spectrum sharing technologies based on the three-tier architecture detailed in 3.5 GHz CBRS Band rules defined by the FCC. The Forum announced the completion of the full set of baseline standards required for WInnForum certification of CBRS equipment in 2018 (http://bit.ly/CBRSBaselineSpec). This watershed event allowed the finalization of CBRS products for official testing and set the stage for the rollout of commercial CBRS networks. More about the WInnForum and its CBRS standards building can be found here: https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org.

