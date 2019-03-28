Wireless Innovation Forum Congratulates Members Google, CommScope and Federated Wireless Upon Completion of Required FCC Testing for CBRS Environmental Sensing Capability Equipment and Systems

The
Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) today congratulates member
organizations CommScope, Federated Wireless and Google for completion of
final required ESC testing requirements. Pending FCC final approval of
the test reports, the companies will become the first certified CBRS
Environmental Sensing Capability (ESC) Operators.
The FCC distributed a Public
Notice requesting “First Wave” proposals as directed by the First
Report and Order and Second Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, GN
Docket 12-354 (3.5 GHz Order) on 15 December 2015. Commscope, Federated
Wireless and Google applied at that time and have since completed lab
tests at the U.S. Government’s Institute for Telecommunications
Sciences, leading to the final review of the test reports by the FCC and
DoD, prior to final certification.
“We congratulate CommScope, Federated Wireless and Google for
successfully completing the ESC testing phase – a major landmark toward
expanding fixed wireless broadband service using CBRS,” said WISPA
president Claude Aiken. “Our members are chomping at the bit for CBRS
commercialization,” added Aiken. “We are hopeful the FCC rapidly
certifies this work, bringing marketplace innovators one step closer to
rolling out commercial services in the new CBRS band. WInnForum must be
commended for its significant efforts here.”
Spectrum Access Systems (SASs) and ESCs are essential components
necessary for operations in the 3.5 GHz Band. SASs will serve as
advanced, highly automated frequency coordinators across the band,
protecting higher tier users from harmful interference from lower tier
users and optimizing frequency use.
The ESCs will consist of networks of sensors that will detect the
presence of signals from federal radar systems in the band and
communicate that information to one or more SASs to facilitate
protection of federal incumbents. An ESC network deployment requires
dozens of sensor nodes, which will be deployed by ESC Operators
incrementally.
“Nokia is delighted to see another commercialization milestone for CBRS.
Congratulations Google, Federated Wireless, and Commscope for this much
awaited step in completing ESC testing,” said Chris Stark, Head of
Strategy and Business Development, Nokia, and Chair of the CBRS
Alliance. “These milestones are fundamental to the ultimate goal of CBRS
band utilization and unleashing mid-band 5G spectrum in the United
States. Nokia continues to ensure that the 5G ecosystem flourishes and
applauds the efforts of others in this quest.”
WInnForum supports the development and advancement of spectrum sharing
technologies based on the three-tier architecture detailed in 3.5 GHz
CBRS Band rules defined by the FCC. The Forum announced the completion
of the full set of baseline standards required for WInnForum
certification of CBRS equipment in 2018 (http://bit.ly/CBRSBaselineSpec).
This watershed event allowed the finalization of CBRS products for
official testing and set the stage for the rollout of commercial CBRS
networks. More about the WInnForum and its CBRS standards building can
be found here: https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org.
