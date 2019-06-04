Log in
Wireless Telecom : Products for 5G, Millimeter Wave and Wireless Connectivity Development, Test, and Deployment at IMS 2019

06/04/2019 | 11:48pm EDT

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE American: WTT), will be showcasing its latest products and technologies which enable the development, test, and deployment of next generation wireless communications and connectivity at IMS 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. Product demonstrations will highlight the company's development of technology for 5G and millimeter wave applications as well as radar and electronic warfare, private LTE networks, and over the air testing. Along with exhibiting the latest products the company will host two technical sessions focused on new techniques and methodologies for testing the next generation of wireless devices.

This year's demonstrations will include newly released hardware and software solutions, reference platforms and network management tools from CommAgility that enable the development of reliable, customizable private LTE networks with a path to 5G. Noisecom will highlight the simplicity and broad functionality of noise sources for both conducted and over the air testing of millimeter wave devices that are the building blocks of next generation wireless communications, including the recently released NC5000A waveguide noise source. Showcasing the industry's leading RF Peak Power sensors, Boonton Electronics will demonstrate the importance of high video bandwidth and measurement speed for proper testing and analysis of modern radar and communication systems.

Wireless Telecom Group technical experts will present two sessions in the IMS MicroApps theater both focused on testing requirements for next generation wireless technology such as 5G, electronic warfare, commercial aviation and weather radar. In one session, Matthew Diessner, Director of Business Development will present, 'Benefits of Noise Sources for Over the Air Testing with Enclosures.' explaining how noise sources can be used for fast, reliable and economical verification of 5G devices. In the other session, Walt Strickler, General Manager of Boonton Electronics, will present 'Why are Peak Power Meters Essential for Characterizing Pulsed Power Amplifiers?' explaining how peak power sensors and meters are uniquely suited for testing the amplifiers that drive today's high performance, high data rate wireless systems found in 4G and 5G networks, military radar, and electronic warfare applications.

For more information visit booth #1135 where you can speak to one of the company's engineers and receive a demo or visit our website at wirelesstelecomgroup.com.

Disclaimer

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 03:47:06 UTC
