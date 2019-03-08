Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wisconsin Cheeses Reign at US Championship Cheese Contest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 12:24pm EST

MADISON, Wis., March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisconsin cheesemakers captured almost half of the awards at the 2019 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest, including first and second-runner up, both awarded to Marieke Gouda of Thorp, Wisconsin.

Marieke Penterman of Marieke Gouda in Thorp, Wisconsin claimed first and second runner-up at the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest for two of her farmstead gouda cheeses. Wisconsin cheesemakers won nearly half of the awards at the competition.

Marieke Penterman of Marieke Gouda won first and second-runner up at this year's competition for Marieke Gouda Premium and Marieke Gouda Overjarige, respectively. Using farmstead-fresh, raw cow's milk from her family's farm in northern Wisconsin, Marieke crafts authentic Dutch-style gouda using time-tested, Old World cheesemaking methods. Dozens of awards have followed, including the U.S. Grand Champion title at the competition in 2013 and second-runner up in 2017.

Wisconsin dominated the competition by sweeping 26 classes and further proved its mastery in many varieties, including aged cheddar. Wisconsin swept the Traditional Waxed Cheddar – Sharp to Aged class; Team Artisan Cheese Exchange won Best of Class for Deer Creek The King, Henning's Cheese took first runner-up for Two Year Old Cheddar and Springside Cheese claimed second runner-up for Aged Cheddar.

"Congratulations to all the winners from across the country. We are so proud of our Wisconsin cheesemakers not only because of the many awards they brought home this week, but also because of the passion and innovation they put into their craft every single day," said Suzanne Fanning, Chief Marketing Officer for Wisconsin Cheese. "Because of our many amazing makers, Wisconsin really is the State of Cheese."

Wisconsin cheesemakers secured 168 total awards, including 57 Best of Class awards, 58 First Runner-Up awards and 53 Second Runner-Up awards. 51 Wisconsin dairy companies won one or more awards. Wisconsin cheese and dairy companies that won 5 or more awards include Marieke Gouda, Carr Valley Cheese Company, Klondike Cheese Company, Agropur, Sartori Company, Mill Creek Cheese, Lactalis, BelGioioso Cheese Inc., Foremost Farms USA – Chilton, AMPI, Saputo Cheese USA Inc. and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese Company.

With a record-breaking 2,555 entries from 35 U.S. states, the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest is the largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the country. To learn more about award-winning Wisconsin cheeses from this competition and more, visit WisconsinCheese.com.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at wisconsindairy.org.

About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 150 years ago, before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. Wisconsin's 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-  generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook.

Wisconsin dominated the competition at the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest, taking home almost half of the awards, including first and second-runner up, both awarded to Marieke Gouda of Thorp, Wisconsin.

Proudly Wisconsin Cheese (TM) (PRNewsfoto/Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wisconsin-cheeses-reign-at-us-championship-cheese-contest-300809348.html

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:20pVillage Farms International Announces Pure Sunfarms' Supply Arrangement with One of Canada's Largest Online Medical Cannabis Platforms
AQ
01:18pAM BEST : Assigns Credit Ratings to Reunion Re Compañia de Reaseguros S.A.
BU
01:18pOTELCO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
01:16pBRAEMAR HOTEL & RESORTS : HOTELS & RESORTS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
01:15pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : What's Behind TrovaGene's Volatile Ride?
PU
01:14pWPEO Announces Significant Increases in Number of Contracts With Women Business Owners
PR
01:13pOil drops 2 percent as economic outlook weakens, U.S. supply surges
RE
01:13pMISSION READY : IIROC Trading Resumption - MRS
AQ
01:11pAMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
01:11pTECNOTREE OYJ : The District Court of Länsi-Uusimaa resolved to reject the petition of Viking Acquisitions Corp. for the payment of a supplementary share under the restructuring programme
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.