Wisconsin Pork Producers Association : Join WPA for a LIVE Virtual Farm Tour to a Pig Farm!

04/15/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Join WPA for a LIVE Virtual Farm Tour to a Pig Farm!

Wisconsin Pork Association (WPA) will host a LIVE Facebook Tour of the Wolf Family Farm in Lancaster, Wisconsin on April 29 at 1:00 PM Central. This event is available to all grade levels.

WPA's live virtual farm tour will connect you directly with our host farm and provide a live video tour. You'll have the opportunity to chat with our pig farmer from the comfort of your own home using Facebook Live. This tour allows participants to see the inside of a pig barn while learning firsthand how farmers care for their pigs, their environment and their community.

Pig farmers, like the Wolf Family, practice We Care ethical principles every day. They focus on issues such as animal well-being, producing safe food, ensuring practices to promote public health, safeguarding natural resources, providing a safe work environment, and contributing to a better quality of life in the community.

REGISTERING & PARTICIPATING IS SIMPLE!

1. Tune into the Wisconsin Pork Association Facebook page at 1:00 PM CDT April 29th!

2. Enjoy your tour!

QUESTIONS?
Contact Anna Boschert at aboschert@wppa.org.

Disclaimer

Wisconsin Pork Producers Association published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 21:30:10 UTC
