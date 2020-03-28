Wisconsin Pork Producers Association : WPA Offers Support To Show Pig Producers Disrupted By COVID-19

Spring is the time of the year for show pig producers to market their pigs through on-site auctions, but sales are being disrupted due to COVID-19.

According to Jennifer Campbell, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Chief Legal Officer, 'I cannot see any avenue under which a 'show pig sale' would be deemed essential.' Show pig producers are taking necessary precautions by postponing or canceling their on-farm sales for the safety and health of their families, employees and communities.

Although deemed unessential by WEDC, Wisconsin Pork Association (WPA) understands that producers marketing show pigs have a great passion for the industry and rely on these sales to provide a source of income for their respective operation. WPA will assist producers in advertising their rescheduled sale or provide additional information on online options. For more information, please contact WPA at wppa@wppa.org or call (608) 723-7551.

COVID-19 will also challenge services available from veterinarians including health certificates and swine testing. For more information on COVID-19, visit https://www.pork.org/publichealth/what-you-need-to-know-about-covid-19/.