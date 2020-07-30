Wisconsin mandates masks, declares public health emergency

July 30 (Reuters) - Wisconsin's governor on Thursday ordered
residents wear masks when indoors and not in a private
residence, joining dozens of other U.S. state leaders mandating
face coverings to slow the spread of coronavirus.
In a statement, Governor Tony Evers said Wisconsin was
seeing an increase in significant community spread and rise in
COVID-19 cases which required he declare a new public health
emergency and require face coverings statewide.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog and Andrew Hay; Editing by Franklin
Paul)