Wisconsin’s water hub: WEDC, The Water Council to showcase water innovation and cluster strength at WEFTEC

Wisconsin’s strength in water technology is being showcased at the 2018
Water Environment Federation’s Technical Exhibition and Conference (WEFTEC)
event, which begins Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. At North America’s premier
event for education, training and making business connections in the
field of water quality, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation
(WEDC) and The Water Council, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization
that drives economic, technology and talent development to support the
global water industry, are collaborating to highlight the latest
innovations and advancements from Wisconsin’s water technology hub.
More than 50 Wisconsin companies are joining The Water Council and WEDC
at the event to raise awareness for Wisconsin’s thriving water
technology sector, which produces $5.7 billion in annual sales with more
than 37,000 employees working across 200 companies.
Visitors are encouraged to stop by the Wisconsin Water Innovation
Pavilion, Booth # 3345 at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center
during the exhibition dates of Oct. 1-3. Subject matter experts from The
Water Council will be available in the booth to discuss the topics
listed below.
Tech Challenge initiative to identify innovative water technologies
On Oct. 2, The Water Council will announce a new initiative called Tech
Challenge, which is designed to identify innovative water technologies
with the potential for commercialization. In addition to supporting two
business accelerators and a technology pilot program, The Water Council
will host several Tech Challenge competitions, each built around
specific topics selected by company sponsors, with the application
process starting Nov. 1.
“Our corporate sponsors are looking for innovative ideas to help them
solve critical water-related challenges, and these ideas can come from
an individual, lab, another business or from within the United States or
abroad,” said Dean Amhaus, president and CEO of The Water Council. “If
you have a great idea, these companies want to hear about it and the big
prize for everyone is a successful partnership that delivers a great
solution and can generate revenue for everyone.”
Wisconsin ‘BREWS’ water technology innovations
The success of the BREW (Business - Research - Entrepreneurship - In
Wisconsin) Accelerator will be highlighted at WEFTEC, along with the
opening of applications for the next class of the BREW
Accelerator and a round of BREW
Corporate powered by A. O. Smith Corporation. The Water Council
created the BREW in 2013 to provide a magnet that would attract the most
promising water technology entrepreneurs to Wisconsin and help them get
through the early stages of starting a company.
The BREW curriculum aggressively focuses on customer discovery and
business model validation, with coaches and mentors brought in for
guidance. Application submissions will be accepted Oct. 2-Nov. 30, and
selections for the new class will be announced Feb. 2019. In the
previous five classes, 34 startups have been trained with 90 percent
still in business. As a result, 90 jobs have been created, 18 patents
have been issued and 22 patents are pending. The unique mix of
programming geared toward early stage water companies, along with direct
connections to the industry, makes the BREW, a member of the Global
Accelerator Network, a valuable experience for any water technology
entrepreneur.
“The BREW is internationally recognized for surfacing water innovations
and we are eager to get to work with yet another group of startups that
will help further our impact,” said Steve Glynn, director of innovation
for The Water Council. “We need help addressing the world’s water
challenges, and we believe this program does that.”
With a focus on students and young professionals, Wisconsin works to
grow its water industry workforce
With an emphasis on its talent development initiatives, The Water
Council will place a focus on its internship placement program as well
as be involved with various WEFTEC talent events including a service
project, student design competitions and a career fair.
“It’s difficult to find any area of the world that isn’t affected by
water quality,” said Karen Frost, vice president of economic development
for The Water Council. “We need to do everything we can to connect the
next generation of water professionals with Wisconsin’s water technology
businesses so that we can continue to make strides on addressing this
important global issue.”
As one example of this matchmaking, The Water Council will promote a
program it developed to connect students from historically black
colleges and universities (HBCUs) with internships at Wisconsin water
technology companies to encourage young African-Americans to consider
careers in water technology and enhance the sector’s diversity. The
program recently completed its first year by connecting five students
from Tuskegee University with internships with three Milwaukee water
industry businesses, with plans to expand to additional schools in 2019.
During WEFTEC, key Water Council partners from Wisconsin universities
will serve as judges for the student design competition; The Water
Council and WEDC will promote the state’s boundless opportunities in
water careers and Wisconsin’s excellent quality of life at the career
fair; and The Water Council and WEDC are co-sponsors of a service
project, in which volunteers (with a focus on students and young
professionals) will construct a bioswale and an educational infographic
at a community center in a New Orleans neighborhood.
The Water Council named as a prime example of a successful economic
cluster and Milwaukee globally recognized as a water hub
The Water Council continues to receive accolades as a model for
effective economic cluster development, most recently in a July
report from the Washington, D.C.-based Brookings Institution, which
named the Milwaukee region’s water technology cluster as “a prime
example” of a successful cluster hub. The report also stated that The
Water Council and partners have “established the region as a top global
hub for innovation and solutions to the world’s water challenges.” The
study featured The Water Council as one of five case studies that
reflect a successful industry cluster. According to the case study, the
region’s water cluster consists of 175 firms generating $10.5 billion in
revenue and employing more than 20,000 workers in the region.
“Becoming a viable cluster requires a great deal of forethought,
patience, commitment and collaboration,” said Amhaus. “It was great to
receive recognition for our ability to do this successfully, and to be
recognized as a model for success for others to reference and take
action from.”
The Water Council also recently launched the Oasis,
a co-working space specifically intended for water technology
entrepreneurs and professionals. Located within the one-of-a-kind Global
Water Center, which is also home to The Water Council and the BREW
Accelerator, the co-working space is partly intended to serve as a “soft
landing” space for water sector entrepreneurs from within the region,
nationally or internationally who are looking to locate in the Milwaukee
area, and can use the temporary space while searching for a permanent
home for their companies. In this co-working space, water entrepreneurs
and professionals can tap into Milwaukee’s unique combination of public
and private, research and industry, all working collaboratively—without
the commitment of a long-term lease and at a low price. Thus, the space
serves as an “on ramp” for more companies innovating in the water sector
to choose Milwaukee as their home.
To find out more about how WEDC and The Water Council are helping to
solve global water challenges visit here.
