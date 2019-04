Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2019/04/02 2.Company name:Daiwan Miracle S.A. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or 'subsidiaries'):Indirect Subsidiary 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Wholly-owned 5.Cause of occurrence:34,000 DWT newbuilding vessel,MV Daiwan Miracle joined Wisdom Fleet. 6.Countermeasures:Announcement 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: MV Daiwan Miracle is an eco-ship built by Namura Shipbuilding Co.,LTD.