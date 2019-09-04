Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wisdom Marine Lines : August 2019 Monthly Earnings Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 03:32am EDT

Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited

August 2019 Monthly Earnings Release
USD TWD(in thousands)

YoY% Change

Monthly Revenue 38,719,025 1,215,662 Plus 3.84%
Year-to-Date Revenue 297,431,622 9,234,062 Plus 5.08%
Monthly Operating Income 9,477,716 297,571 Plus (9.65)%
Monthly Net Income before
Income Tax Expense 		4,291,812 134,751 Plus (20.59%)
Year-to-Date Net Income
before Income Tax Expense 		51,012,710 1,583,740 Plus 54.92%
Monthly Pre-tax EPS - 0.21 -
Year-to-Date Pre-tax EPS - 2.49 -

Year-to-Date Operating Income 72,935,498 2,264,355 Plus 0.70%

Basis for Computation:

Month End

Monthly Average

Annual Average

TWD/USD 31.390 31.397 31.046
JPY/USD 106.51 106.31 109.34
Outstanding Shares 646,482,182 - -
Weighted Average of Shares Outstanding 635,821,370 - -
Month End Prior Month Prior Year
No. of Vessels 133 132 130
BDI 2378 1868 1579 
Analysis:

1.Change of fleet:

8/2 Bunun Benefit (Handy/37000DWT) joined Wisdom fleet for manage only.
2.Change in Operation:5 vessels in dry-dock.
3.Fluctuation of Exchange Rate: Yen fluctuations resulted in non-operating 
income (loss) from outstanding borrowings denominated in Japanese Yen.  
4.Renewal of Contracts:5 vessels renewal of contracts.
5.Operating Income:Operating income decreased 9.65% due to the dry bulk 
market slump in Q1. However, the shipping market continued to recover, 
and with the Company's new vessels delivery and the TC hire renewal 
this year, the expected operating income will have the opportunity to grow.
6.Non-operating income: The appreciation of Japanese Yen led to USD1,519,000 
foreign exchange loss by the exchange rate at the end of the month; The
depreciation of New Taiwan Dollar led to USD856,000 foreign exchange gain 
by the exchange rate at the end of the month;Fluctuation of stock price led 
to USD 521,000 evaluation gain of 2nd Secured Covertible Bond and 3th 
Unsecured Covertible Bond. 
Notes on Compilation:
1.We adopt IFRS.
2.Our functional currency is US Dollar. The representation of TWD figures 
are calculated based on the average exchange rate of the relevant period. 
Evaluation gain or loss is calculated based on the month end exchange rate.
3.Rate of change is calculated with USD figures.
4.Earning per share is calculated based on weighted average of outstanding 
shares.
5.Depreciation and crew wage costs are calculated on a monthly basis, but 
revenue is calculated on incurred basis by day. Hence the calendar days of 
each month could slightly affect revenue and operating profits.
6.The lubricant oil expenses is estimated monthly and adjusted according to 
inventory check on a quarterly frequency.
7.The duration of each vessel might differ according to size, condition and
specifications. Modern new buildings now are normally depreciated on a 25 
year duration. 
8.The earning release is based on unaudited provisional account. Monthly
Net Income before Income Tax Expense reported in the earnings release
includes earnings attributable to minority interests.

Disclaimer

Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 07:31:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:57aSERKO : Ongoing Disclosure Notices - Multiple - Fixed Trading Plan
PU
03:57aMRSK TSENTRA : Rosseti Centre - managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region held a conference call and webcast dedicated to the consolidated performance results of the Companies for 1H 2019
PU
03:57aSTARA PLANINA HOLD : The procedure for redemption of shares has started
PU
03:57aRTX A/S : CA No 43-2019 - 040919 - Notification of transactions
PU
03:57aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG partners with RIKAZ Properties for Holiday Inn Al Khobar King Fahd Road
PU
03:57aGLENVEAGH PROPERTIES : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
03:57aFUJI ELECTRIC : A product video of the the ”100kW fuel cell power generation system” was posted.
PU
03:53aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : world's first cross-industry open digital ecosystem for IoT solutions to Deal With real-world sustainability and efficiency challenges
AQ
03:53aKuraray to make high functional resins in Thailand for vehicles
AQ
03:52aVIENNA INSURANCE : leads insurance sector at BEST RECRUITERS in D-A-CH region
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices nudge higher, but economic worries loom
2BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : defies sluggish housing sector, posts higher annual profit
3DASSAULT AVIATION : DASSAULT AVIATION : Thales posts higher H1 profits, tones down sales growth guidance
4SALINI IMPREGILO SPA : SALINI IMPREGILO : Notice of filing of Shareholders' Notice of Call
5DUNELM GROUP PLC : DUNELM : annual profit jumps; Brexit gloom stokes cautious FY outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group