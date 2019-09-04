Wisdom Marine Lines : August 2019 Monthly Earnings Release

Analysis:

1.Change of fleet:

8/2 Bunun Benefit (Handy/37000DWT) joined Wisdom fleet for manage only. 2.Change in Operation:5 vessels in dry-dock. 3.Fluctuation of Exchange Rate: Yen fluctuations resulted in non-operating income (loss) from outstanding borrowings denominated in Japanese Yen. 4.Renewal of Contracts:5 vessels renewal of contracts. 5.Operating Income:Operating income decreased 9.65% due to the dry bulk market slump in Q1. However, the shipping market continued to recover, and with the Company's new vessels delivery and the TC hire renewal this year, the expected operating income will have the opportunity to grow. 6.Non-operating income: The appreciation of Japanese Yen led to USD1,519,000 foreign exchange loss by the exchange rate at the end of the month; The depreciation of New Taiwan Dollar led to USD856,000 foreign exchange gain by the exchange rate at the end of the month;Fluctuation of stock price led to USD 521,000 evaluation gain of 2nd Secured Covertible Bond and 3th Unsecured Covertible Bond. Notes on Compilation: 1.We adopt IFRS. 2.Our functional currency is US Dollar. The representation of TWD figures are calculated based on the average exchange rate of the relevant period. Evaluation gain or loss is calculated based on the month end exchange rate. 3.Rate of change is calculated with USD figures. 4.Earning per share is calculated based on weighted average of outstanding shares. 5.Depreciation and crew wage costs are calculated on a monthly basis, but revenue is calculated on incurred basis by day. Hence the calendar days of each month could slightly affect revenue and operating profits. 6.The lubricant oil expenses is estimated monthly and adjusted according to inventory check on a quarterly frequency. 7.The duration of each vessel might differ according to size, condition and specifications. Modern new buildings now are normally depreciated on a 25 year duration. 8.The earning release is based on unaudited provisional account. Monthly Net Income before Income Tax Expense reported in the earnings release includes earnings attributable to minority interests.