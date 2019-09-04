Wisdom Marine Lines : August 2019 Monthly Earnings Release

|
Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
|
August 2019 Monthly Earnings Release
|
|
USD
|
TWD(in thousands)
|
YoY% Change
|
Monthly Revenue
|
38,719,025
|
1,215,662
|
Plus 3.84%
|
Year-to-Date Revenue
|
297,431,622
|
9,234,062
|
Plus 5.08%
|
Monthly Operating Income
|
9,477,716
|
297,571
|
Plus (9.65)%
|
Monthly Net Income before
Income Tax Expense
|
4,291,812
|
134,751
|
Plus (20.59%)
|
Year-to-Date Net Income
before Income Tax Expense
|
51,012,710
|
1,583,740
|
Plus 54.92%
|
Monthly Pre-tax EPS
|
-
|
0.21
|
-
|
Year-to-Date Pre-tax EPS
|
-
|
2.49
|
-
Year-to-Date Operating Income 72,935,498 2,264,355 Plus 0.70%
|
Basis for Computation:
|
|
Month End
|
Monthly Average
|
Annual Average
|
TWD/USD
|
31.390
|
31.397
|
31.046
|
JPY/USD
|
106.51
|
106.31
|
109.34
|
Outstanding Shares
|
646,482,182
|
-
|
-
|
Weighted Average of Shares Outstanding
|
635,821,370
|
-
|
-
|
|
Month End
|
Prior Month
|
Prior Year
|
No. of Vessels
|
133
|
132
|
130
|
BDI
|
2378
|
1868
|
1579
|
Analysis:
1.Change of fleet:
8/2 Bunun Benefit (Handy/37000DWT) joined Wisdom fleet for manage only.
2.Change in Operation:5 vessels in dry-dock.
3.Fluctuation of Exchange Rate: Yen fluctuations resulted in non-operating
income (loss) from outstanding borrowings denominated in Japanese Yen.
4.Renewal of Contracts:5 vessels renewal of contracts.
5.Operating Income:Operating income decreased 9.65% due to the dry bulk
market slump in Q1. However, the shipping market continued to recover,
and with the Company's new vessels delivery and the TC hire renewal
this year, the expected operating income will have the opportunity to grow.
6.Non-operating income: The appreciation of Japanese Yen led to USD1,519,000
foreign exchange loss by the exchange rate at the end of the month; The
depreciation of New Taiwan Dollar led to USD856,000 foreign exchange gain
by the exchange rate at the end of the month;Fluctuation of stock price led
to USD 521,000 evaluation gain of 2nd Secured Covertible Bond and 3th
Unsecured Covertible Bond.
Notes on Compilation:
1.We adopt IFRS.
2.Our functional currency is US Dollar. The representation of TWD figures
are calculated based on the average exchange rate of the relevant period.
Evaluation gain or loss is calculated based on the month end exchange rate.
3.Rate of change is calculated with USD figures.
4.Earning per share is calculated based on weighted average of outstanding
shares.
5.Depreciation and crew wage costs are calculated on a monthly basis, but
revenue is calculated on incurred basis by day. Hence the calendar days of
each month could slightly affect revenue and operating profits.
6.The lubricant oil expenses is estimated monthly and adjusted according to
inventory check on a quarterly frequency.
7.The duration of each vessel might differ according to size, condition and
specifications. Modern new buildings now are normally depreciated on a 25
year duration.
8.The earning release is based on unaudited provisional account. Monthly
Net Income before Income Tax Expense reported in the earnings release
includes earnings attributable to minority interests.
Disclaimer
Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.