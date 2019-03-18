Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wisdom Marine Lines : Investor Conference on 19 Mar. 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 02:59am EDT

TWSE 2637 / LSE WML

News

Investor Conference on 19 Mar. 2019

2019 / 03 / 18

General

Provided by: Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 20190318
Subject Investor Conference on 19 Mar. 2019
Date of events 2019/03/19 To which item it meets article 4 paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of the investor conference:2019/03/19
2.Time of the investor conference:14:40
3.Location of the investor conference:
Regent Taipei(NO. 3, LN. 39, SEC. 2 ZHONGSHAN N. RD., TAIPEI 104, TAIWAN)
4.Brief information disclosed in the investor conference:
The Company will discuss its financial and operational performance.
5.The presentation of the investor conference release:
The presentation of the investor conference will be uploaded to MOPS and
the Company's website.
6.Will the presentation be released in the Company's website:Yes
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 06:58:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:22aFINDEL : Form 8.3 - Findel plc
PU
03:22aBANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Share buyback programme
PU
03:22aUTILITYWISE : Cancellation - Utilitywise Plc
PU
03:22aVOLUTION : Interim Results 2019
PU
03:22aSERCO : signs new AU$115m contract to operate ARC
PU
03:22aRAVEN PROPERTY : Final Results
PU
03:22aTRINITY EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : Notice of Results
PU
03:22aVOLUTION : Interim Results for 6 months ended 31 Jan 2019
PU
03:22aDOMINO PIZZA : Statement re press comment
PU
03:22aJOULES : Director Notification
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. Transportation Department probes FAA approval of 737 MAX - WSJ
2ACANDO AB : ACANDO AB : postpones the annual general meeting and the interim report for the period January-Mar..
3ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Told to Stop Tak on Italian Clients Over Antimoney-Launder Issues
4CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Eldorado Resorts, Caesars explore merger - sources
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL Parent Avoids Industry's Deals Arena

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.