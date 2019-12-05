Wisdom Marine Lines : Investor Conference on 6 December 2019

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the investor conference:2019/12/06
2.Time of the investor conference:15:30
3.Location of the investor conference:
TWSE(1F, No.7, Sec.5, Xinyi Rd.,Taipei, Taiwan)
4.Brief information disclosed in the investor conference:
The Company will discuss its financial and operational performance.
5.The presentation of the investor conference release:
The presentation of the investor conference will be uploaded to MOPS and
the Company's website.
6.Will the presentation be released in the Company's website:Yes
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.