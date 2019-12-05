Log in
Wisdom Marine Lines : Investor Conference on 6 December 2019

12/05/2019 | 02:25am EST

TWSE 2637 / LSE WML

News

Investor Conference on 6 December 2019

2019 / 12 / 05

BIZ

Provided by: Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 20191205
Subject Investor Conference on 6 December 2019
Date of events 2019/12/06 To which item it meets article 4 paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of the investor conference:2019/12/06
2.Time of the investor conference:15:30
3.Location of the investor conference:
TWSE(1F, No.7, Sec.5, Xinyi Rd.,Taipei, Taiwan)
4.Brief information disclosed in the investor conference:
The Company will discuss its financial and operational performance.
5.The presentation of the investor conference release:
The presentation of the investor conference will be uploaded to MOPS and
the Company's website.
6.Will the presentation be released in the Company's website:Yes
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 07:24:07 UTC
