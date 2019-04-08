Log in
Wisdom Marine Lines : Investor Conference on 9 April 2019

04/08/2019 | 02:38am EDT

TWSE 2637 / LSE WML

News

Investor Conference on 9 April 2019

2019 / 04 / 08

General

Provided by: Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 20190408
Subject Investor Conference on 9 April 2019
Date of events 2019/04/09 To which item it meets article 4 paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of the investor conference:2019/04/09
2.Time of the investor conference:15:40
3.Location of the investor conference:
TWSE(1F, No.7, Sec.5, Xinyi Rd.,Taipei, Taiwan)
4.Brief information disclosed in the investor conference:
The Company will discuss its financial and operational performance.
5.The presentation of the investor conference release:
The presentation of the investor conference will be uploaded to MOPS and
the Company's website.
6.Will the presentation be released in the Company's website:Yes
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 06:37:02 UTC
