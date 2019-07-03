Wisdom Marine Lines : To clarify Commercial Times News' report
07/03/2019 | 10:03pm EDT
TWSE 2637 / LSE WML
To clarify Commercial Times News' report
2019 / 07 / 04
Provided by: Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
20190704
Subject
To clarify Commercial Times News' report
Date of events
2019/07/04
To which item it meets
article 4 paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2019/07/04
2.Company name:Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
'subsidiaries'):Head Office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times, dated 2019/07/04
6.Content of the report:...Wisdom Marine's EPS of this year will be NT$3.5...
7.Cause of occurrence:Clarifying Commercial Times News' report.
8.Countermeasures:Publish the clarification.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The report was quoted from analysts' research reports.
The Company did not issue any financial forecast on revenues and earnings.
All financial information shall be subject to the Company's announcements
on MOPS.
Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 02:02:05 UTC