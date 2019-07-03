Wisdom Marine Lines : To clarify Commercial Times News' report

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2019/07/04 2.Company name:Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or 'subsidiaries'):Head Office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times, dated 2019/07/04 6.Content of the report:...Wisdom Marine's EPS of this year will be NT$3.5... 7.Cause of occurrence:Clarifying Commercial Times News' report. 8.Countermeasures:Publish the clarification. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: The report was quoted from analysts' research reports. The Company did not issue any financial forecast on revenues and earnings. All financial information shall be subject to the Company's announcements on MOPS.