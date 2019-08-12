Wison Engineering Services : 100 KTA Butadiene Plant Built by Wison Engineering Starts up Successfully

location: Press Center » Press Release

[For Immediate release]

100 KTA Butadiene Plant Built by Wison Engineering Starts up Successfully

(August 12, 2019 - Shanghai, China) On August 11, Nanjing Chengzhi Yongqing Energy Technology Co., Ltd.'s new 100 KTA butene-to-butadiene plant, built by Wison Engineering (SEHK stock code: 2236), started up successfully and produced on-spec butadiene. The plant was deployed with Oxidative Dehydrogenation of Butene-to-Butadiene (ODH) proprietary technology licensed by Wison, and built by Wison through an EPC contract.

This is the second commercial application of Wison's ODH technology and catalyst, and it is also Wison's first commercial project for integrating an ODH plant with MTO plant and maximizing economics of C5 by-product stream from MTO. This successful start-up further proves Wison's capability in developing and commercializing new technologies, setting a new milestone for Wison's path for technological innovation.

This project achieved high-standard mechanical completion on May 8, 2019. Through a full pre-startup preparation, the ODH plant started feed-in at 01:45 on August 7; and produced on-spec butadiene with purity of 99.9% at 15:00 on August 11, marking successful start-up of the plant and setting a new record in short start-up duration for the similar plants.

The ODH technology and catalyst were developed by Wison in 2013, and commercialized in 2016. In the first licensed plant, ODH catalyst retained its high activity after 3000 hours continuous operation time without regeneration. The catalyst performance remained robust with 80.0% n-butene conversion rate, 93% butadiene selectivity and over 74% butadiene yield. Beside CAPEX saving, production cost was cut down by RMB 1,400 per ton, and therefore improved project economics.

Wison Engineering endeavors in synchronizing innovative technologies and engineering perfections, and is committed to technology development and innovation in the fields of petrochemical, coal-to-chemical, clean energy and other environmental protection and energy saving.

Founded in 1997, Wison Engineering (Stock code: 2236.HK) is a global leading engineering, procurement and construction management service provider. Wison can provide domestic and international clients with solutions covering the entire project lifecycle, including technology selection, project planning and consultation, project financing, EPC, commissioning and start-up. Wison specializes in the fields of petrochemical, coal-to-chemical, oil refining, natural gas chemical, oilfield ground services, LNG and power generation. With headquarters in both Shanghai and Hong Kong, Wison was listed in Hong Kong in 2012.