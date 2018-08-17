Wison Engineering Services : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO. LTD.

惠 生 工 程 技 術 服 務 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2236)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The Board of Directors (the ''Board'') of Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd. (the ''Company'') announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, for the purpose of, among other things, approving the announcement of the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

By Order of the Board

Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd.

Rong Wei

Executive Director and Chief Executive officer

Hong Kong, August 17, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Ms. Rong Wei, Mr. Zhou Hongliang, Mr. Li Zhiyong and Mr. Dong Hua; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lawrence Lee, Mr. Tang Shisheng and Mr. Feng Guohua.