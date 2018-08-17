Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wison Engineering Services : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 06:21am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO. LTD.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2236)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The Board of Directors (the ''Board'') of Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd. (the ''Company'') announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, for the purpose of, among other things, approving the announcement of the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

By Order of the Board

Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd.

Rong Wei

Executive Director and Chief Executive officer

Hong Kong, August 17, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Ms. Rong Wei, Mr. Zhou Hongliang, Mr. Li Zhiyong and Mr. Dong Hua; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lawrence Lee, Mr. Tang Shisheng and Mr. Feng Guohua.

Disclaimer

Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 04:20:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:42aNASPERS : Wits want to keep flying
AQ
07:41aPRIMECARE : Fayette County Commissioner approve additional psych care at prison
AQ
07:38aTESLA : Elon Musk says past year has been excruciating and 'worst is yet to come'
AQ
07:37aTESLA : Musk says stress, overwork taking heavy toll
AQ
07:36aBJORN BORG : BJÖRN BORG AB INTERIM REPORT JANUARY – JUNE 2018
PU
07:35aCORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. : Hannover Leasing buys 'Central Post' office building in Rotterdam for institutional property fund
EQ
07:31aCIMCO MARINE : Q2 2018 Preliminary results of Cimco Marine AB (Publ) and additional fund raise
AQ
07:31aBJORN BORG : Björn borg ab interim report january - june 2018
AQ
07:31aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Half Year Financial Report 2018
GL
07:23aTESLA : Art of tweeting for business leadership
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SUMITOMO : Forestry Acquires a US Land Development Company Providing Land to the Top 10 Builders in the Nor..
3AMYRIS INC : Amyris Announces Launch of Secondary Offering by Certain Selling Stockholders
4Canada regulator greenlights construction of part of oil pipeline
5INTEL CORPORATION : As Nvidia expands in artificial intelligence, Intel defends turf
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.