Wison Engineering Services : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION CORNERSTONE INVESTMENT AGREEMENT

WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO. LTD.

惠 生 工 程 技 術 服 務 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2236)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

CORNERSTONE INVESTMENT AGREEMENT

CORNERSTONE INVESTMENT

The Board is pleased to announce that on May 24, 2019 (after trading hours), the Company (as an investor) entered into the Cornerstone Investment Agreement with CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping (as the issuer), CICC (as the Sole Sponsor and one of the Joint Global Coordinators) and CLSA (as one of the Joint Global Coordinators), pursuant to which the Company has agreed to subscribe for the Investor Shares at the Offer Price. The Aggregate Subscription Price payable by the Company under the Cornerstone Investment Agreement (exclusive of the Brokerage and the Levies in respect of the Investor Shares) shall be no more than HK$234 million.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As the highest applicable percentage ratio in respect of the Cornerstone Investment is more than 5% but less than 25%, the Cornerstone Investment constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company and accordingly, is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but is exempt from the shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

INTRODUCTION

