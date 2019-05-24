|
Wison Engineering Services : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION CORNERSTONE INVESTMENT AGREEMENT
WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO. LTD.
惠 生 工 程 技 術 服 務 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2236)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
CORNERSTONE INVESTMENT AGREEMENT
CORNERSTONE INVESTMENT
The Board is pleased to announce that on May 24, 2019 (after trading hours), the Company (as an investor) entered into the Cornerstone Investment Agreement with CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping (as the issuer), CICC (as the Sole Sponsor and one of the Joint Global Coordinators) and CLSA (as one of the Joint Global Coordinators), pursuant to which the Company has agreed to subscribe for the Investor Shares at the Offer Price. The Aggregate Subscription Price payable by the Company under the Cornerstone Investment Agreement (exclusive of the Brokerage and the Levies in respect of the Investor Shares) shall be no more than HK$234 million.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As the highest applicable percentage ratio in respect of the Cornerstone Investment is more than 5% but less than 25%, the Cornerstone Investment constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company and accordingly, is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but is exempt from the shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
INTRODUCTION
The Board is pleased to announce that on May 24, 2019 (after trading hours), the Company (as an investor) entered into the Cornerstone Investment Agreement with CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping (as the issuer), CICC (as the Sole Sponsor and one of the Joint Global Coordinators) and CLSA (as one of the Joint Global Coordinators), pursuant to which the Company has agreed to subscribe for the Investor Shares at the Offer Price. The Aggregate
Subscription Price payable by the Company under the Cornerstone Investment Agreement (exclusive of the Brokerage and the Levies in respect of the Investor Shares) shall be no more than HK$234 million.
CORNERSTONE INVESTMENT AGREEMENT
The principal terms of the Cornerstone Investment Agreement are as follows:
Date
May 24, 2019 (after trading hours)
Parties
-
the Company, as investor
-
CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping, as issuer
-
CICC, as the Sole Sponsor and one of the Joint Global Coordinators
-
CLSA, as one of the Joint Global Coordinators
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping, CICC and CLSA and their ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.
The Cornerstone Investment
Subject to the conditions set out in the paragraph headed ''Conditions Precedent'' below having been fulfilled or waived (as the case may be), the Company has agreed to subscribe for, and CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping has agreed to issue to the Company, the Investor Shares at the Offer Price under and as part of the International Placing.
The number of Investor Shares to be subscribed by the Company shall be calculated by dividing HK$234 million by the Offer Price (exclusive of the Brokerage and the Levies which the Company shall pay in respect of the Investor Shares), rounded down to the nearest whole board lot of 2,000 CSSC Shares.
The Investor Shares shall, when issued and delivered, be fully paid-up, freely transferable and free from all options, liens, charges, mortgages, pledges, claims, equities, encumbrances and other third party rights and shall rank pari passu with the CSSC Shares then in issue and to be listed on the Stock Exchange.
CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping is seeking a listing on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange by way of a Global Offering comprising (i) the Hong Kong Public Offering and (ii) the International Placing. The Cornerstone Investment forms part of the International Placing.
CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping has applied to the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, among other things, the Investor Shares.
Consideration and Payment
The Aggregate Subscription Price payable by the Company under the Cornerstone Investment Agreement (exclusive of the Brokerage and the Levies in respect of the Investor Shares) shall be no more than HK$234 million and will be financed out of the internal financial resources of the Group.
The Aggregate Subscription Price for all the Investor Shares, together with the Brokerage and the Levies in respect of the Investor Shares, shall be paid by the Company to CLSA by same day value credit in Hong Kong dollars by wire transfer in immediately available funds at or before 9:30 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on the Listing Date.
The Aggregate Subscription Price was determined after arm's length negotiations between the parties to the Cornerstone Investment Agreement with reference to the size of investment as offered by CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping and accepted by the Company, and prevailing market conditions.
Conditions Precedent
The parties' respective obligations under the Cornerstone Investment Agreement to effect completion of the Cornerstone Investment are conditional upon the following conditions having been satisfied or waived (except that the conditions set out in (a), (b), (d) and (e) below cannot be waived):
-
the underwriting agreements for the Hong Kong Public Offering and the International Placing having been entered into, having become effective and unconditional in accordance with their respective original terms (or as subsequently waived, to the extent it may be waived, by the relevant parties thereto) by no later than the respective time and date specified therein, and not having been terminated;
-
the Offer Price having been agreed between the Joint Global Coordinators (for themselves and on behalf of the other underwriters under the Global Offering) and CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping in connection with the Global Offering;
-
the representations, warranties, acknowledgements and undertakings provided by the Company under the Cornerstone Investment Agreement are true and accurate in all respects and not misleading and there having been no material breach of the Cornerstone Investment Agreement on the part of the Company;
-
the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange having granted or agreed to grant the approval for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the CSSC Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and such approval or permission not having been revoked; and
-
no laws having been enacted or promulgated by any governmental authority which prohibits the consummation of the completion of the Cornerstone Investment and there having been no order or injunction of a court of competent jurisdiction in effect precluding or prohibiting consummation of the completion of the Cornerstone Investment.
If any of the conditions set out above has not been satisfied or waived (the condition set out in (c) above may only be waived by CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping and CLSA, and the remaining conditions cannot be waived) on or before the date that is 60 days after the date of the Cornerstone Investment Agreement (or such other date as may be agreed among the parties thereto in writing), the obligations of the parties under the Cornerstone Investment Agreement shall cease, and any amount paid by the Company under the Cornerstone Investment Agreement for the Investor Shares shall be repaid to the Company without interest, and the Cornerstone Investment Agreement shall terminate and be of no effect, provided that termination of the Cornerstone Investment Agreement shall be without prejudice to the accrued rights or liabilities of any party to the other parties in respect of the terms therein at or before such termination.
Restriction in Disposal
The Company (and any wholly-owned subsidiary elected by the Company to acquire the Investor Shares in accordance with the terms of the Cornerstone Investment Agreement) shall be subject to, among other restrictions, a lock-up period of six months from the Listing Date in accordance with the terms of the Cornerstone Investment Agreement.
Completion of the Cornerstone Investment
The Investor Shares will be acquired on the Listing Date contemporaneously with the closing of the International Placing.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE CORNERSTONE INVESTMENT AGREEMENT
The Company is an investment holding company. The principal activity of the Group is the provision of chemical engineering, procurement and construction management, or ''EPC'', services. The Group provides a broad range of integrated services spanning the project life cycle from technical appraisal, early project planning, feasibility studies, consulting services, provision of proprietary technologies, design, engineering, raw materials and equipment procurement and construction management to maintenance and after-sale technical support.
The Cornerstone Investment into CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping will be more than just a financial investment, but a good opportunity to extend the Company's business value chain by providing more integrated services to customers, and to reach out to more business partners by leveraging CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping's business network, which will bring mutual benefits strategically to both parties.
The Company considers that the Cornerstone Investment is in line with the Group's investment strategy and will bring investment returns to the Group.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the Cornerstone Investment Agreement was entered into after arm's length negotiation between the parties thereto and reflects normal commercial terms, and that the terms of the Cornerstone Investment Agreement are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
INFORMATION ON CSSC (HONG KONG) SHIPPING
CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping is a shipyard-affiliated leasing company in Greater China and its core business is the provision of leasing services, which include finance lease and operating lease, with a primary focus on ship leasing. CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping also provides shipbroking and loan services to its customers.
Based on the post hearing information pack of CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping posted on the website of the Stock Exchange on May 15, 2019, the audited consolidated financial information of CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping for the three financial years ended December 31, 2016, 2017 and 2018, prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, are as follows:
For the year ended December 31,
2016 2017 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000
|
Profit
|
before income tax
|
442,963
|
618,790
|
704,415
|
Profit
|
for the year
|
432,195
|
602,592
|
706,522
The audited consolidated net asset value of CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping as at December 31, 2018 is HK$5,765,228,000.
INFORMATION ON CICC AND CLSA
CICC is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability. CICC is a licensed corporation to carry out type 1 (dealing in securities), type 2 (dealing in futures contracts), type 4 (advising on securities), type 5 (advising on futures contracts) and type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under the SFO.
CLSA is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability. CLSA is a licensed corporation to carry out type 1 (dealing in securities), type 4 (advising on securities) and type 7 (providing automated trading services) regulated activities under the SFO.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As the highest applicable percentage ratio in respect of the Cornerstone Investment is more than 5% but less than 25%, the Cornerstone Investment constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company and accordingly, is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but is exempt from the shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
As completion of the Cornerstone Investment is subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as the case may be) of the conditions precedent set out in the Cornerstone Investment Agreement which may or may not be satisfied or waived (as the case may be), Shareholders and potential investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
|
|