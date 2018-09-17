Wison Engineering Services : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON SEPTEMBER 17, 2018 POLL RESULTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO. LTD.

惠 生 工 程 技 術 服 務 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2236)

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON SEPTEMBER 17, 2018

POLL RESULTS

The Board is pleased to announce that, at the EGM held on September 17, 2018, the resolution approving the Engineering Construction Services Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder and the proposed annual caps as set out in the notice of the EGM was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular (the ''Circular'') of Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd. (the ''Company'') dated August 24, 2018 and the notice of the extraordinary general meeting (the ''EGM'') of the Company contained therein. Unless stated otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The poll results in respect of the resolution proposed at the EGM held on Monday, September 17, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at Room 1, United Conference Centre, 10th Floor, United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong are as follows:

Number of Votes (%)

Ordinary Resolution

For Against

''THAT:

126,731,175

(100%)

(a) the Engineering Construction Services Framework

Agreement (as defined in the circular of the Company dated August 24, 2018 (the ''Circular''), a copy of the Circular marked ''A'' together with a copy of the Engineering Construction Services Framework Agreement marked ''B'' being tabled before the meeting and initialed by the chairman of the meeting for identification purpose), and the transactions contemplated thereunder and the proposed annual caps be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and

(b) any one director of the Company be and is hereby authorised, for and on behalf of the Company, to do all acts and things and execute further documents which in his opinion may be necessary, desirable or expedient to implement and/or give effect to the terms of the Engineering Construction Services Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder.''

As at the date of the EGM, the issued share capital of the Company comprises 4,070,456,200 Shares.

As stated in the Circular, in view of the material interest of Wison Holding in the Engineering Construction Services Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, Wison Engineering Investment Limited, being a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wison Holding and which directly holds 3,088,782,146 Shares as at the date of the EGM, representing approximately 75.88% of the total issued share capital of the Company, is required to and did abstain from voting in respect of the resolution approving the Engineering Construction Services Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder and the proposed annual caps at the EGM. The total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolution approving the Engineering Construction Services Framework Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder at the EGM was 981,674,054 Shares.

Save as disclosed above, to the best of the Directors' knowledge, belief and information, no other Shareholders had a material interest in the resolution proposed at the EGM and there were no other Shareholders that were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the EGM. None of the Shareholders had stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the EGM and therefore none has done so at the EGM.

As more than 50% of votes were cast in favor of the resolution, the ordinary resolution proposed at the EGM was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll.

The ordinary resolution was voted by way of poll. Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch registrar in Hong Kong, acted as scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM.

The Engineering Construction Services Framework Agreement has become unconditional and effective.

By Order of the Board

Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd.

Luk Wai Mei

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, September 17, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Ms. Rong Wei, Mr. Zhou Hongliang, Mr. Li Zhiyong and Mr. Dong Hua; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lawrence Lee, Mr. Tang Shisheng and Mr. Feng Guohua.