Wison Engineering Services : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT AWARD OF AN EPC CONTRACT FOR CLEAN COAL UTILIZATION PROJECT

WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO. LTD.

惠 生 工 程 技 術 服 務 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2236)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT AWARD OF AN EPC CONTRACT FOR CLEAN COAL UTILIZATION PROJECT

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd. (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is pleased to announce that Wison Engineering Ltd. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) has formed a consortium with Sinomec Refinery & Chemical Corp. Ltd. and recently signed an engineering, procurement and construction (''EPC'') contract for Clean Coal Utilization Project in Hami, Xinjiang, for which the Group's share of the contract value is approximately RMB2,000 million.

The counterparty to the contract and the consortium are third parties independent of the Company and the connected persons of the Company. The contract is entered into in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group. The transactions contemplated under the contract do not constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company.

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce that total new contract value of the Group in 2018 up to 24 December 2018 amounted to approximately RMB7,209.1 million (including estimated value-added tax), representing a significant growth as compared to the corresponding period in 2017. The Group's total new contract value for the whole year of 2017 amounted to approximately RMB3,435.4 million (including estimated value-added tax) and RMB3,118.6 million (after netting off estimated value-added tax) respectively.

Total new contract value represents the total value of contracts entered into by the Group during a specified period. The contract value is the amount that the Group expects to receive after the performance of the contract in accordance with its terms. For contracts denominated in currencies other than RMB, the average exchange rate of the month in which the contract is entered into is mainly adopted in calculating the estimated contract value expressed in RMB.

The Board wishes to emphasise that the above total new contract value is based on the Group's unaudited management accounts and does not constitute any forecast or prediction of the profits or financial results of the Group.

This announcement is made by the Company on a voluntary basis.

By Order of the Board

Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd.

Rong Wei

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 27 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Rong Wei, Mr. Zhou Hongliang, Mr. Li Zhiyong and Mr. Dong Hua; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Lawrence Lee, Mr. Tang Shisheng and Mr. Feng Guohua.