Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wison Engineering Services : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT AWARD OF THE CONTRACT IN RELATION TO THE SULPHUR RECOVERY UNIT REPLACEMENT PROJECT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 06:17am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO. LTD.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2236)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT AWARD OF THE CONTRACT IN RELATION TO

THE SULPHUR RECOVERY UNIT REPLACEMENT PROJECT

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd. (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is pleased to announce that Wison Energy Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited - Abu Dhabi (''Wison Hong Kong'') (an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) as contractor, was recently awarded an EPCC contract (the ''Contract'') in relation to the sulphur recovery unit replacement project by ABU Dhabi Oil Refining Company (Takreer) (trading as 'ADNOC Refining' ) to undertake, among other things, the design, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, testing and start-up works to improve sulphur recovery efficiency. The total consideration under the Contract is approximately US$80 million.

The works under the Contract shall be completed by 2021.

The Contract stands for a high recognition to the Group in the Middle East chemical industry (the Group had successfully delivered one EPCC project to ADNOC previously). As one of the leading EPC service and technical service providers in China, the Group will fully leverage the advantages as a Chinese enterprise while maintaining close communication with ADNOC on driving local value-added services for the United Arab Emirates.

ADNOC is a third party independent of the Company and the connected persons of the Company. The Contract is entered into in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group. The transactions contemplated under the Contract do not constitute notifiable transactions of the Company.

This announcement is made by the Company on a voluntary basis.

By Order of the Board

Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd.

Rong Wei

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 10 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Rong Wei, Mr. Zhou Hongliang, Mr. Li Zhiyong and Mr. Dong Hua; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lawrence Lee, Mr. Tang Shisheng and Mr. Feng Guohua.

Disclaimer

Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 04:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:07aCEVA LOGISTICS : delivers extra functionality to Western Power and signs new five year deal
PU
07:07aSTATE STREET : Expands Middle East Presence with New Abu Dhabi Office in Response to Region’s Significant Growth Prospects
PU
07:05aFluroTech Clarifies Trading Halt
NE
07:05aCEVA LOGISTICS : delivers extra functionality to Western Power and signs new five year deal
EQ
07:05aMEDIA RELEASE : Working for Helvetia means: &Go.
TE
07:03aFluroTech Clarifies Trading Halt
AQ
07:02aHedge fund Citadel replaces head of crude trading - sources
RE
07:02aAGTA RECORD : Media Release HY Results 2018
PU
07:02aMEDIA RELEASE : Working for Helvetia means: &Go.
AQ
07:01aAFRICA ENERGY : to Present at Pareto Securities Oil & Offshore Conference
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil climbs as U.S. drilling stalls, Washington sanctions against Iran loom
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Jack Ma to step down in one year, Zhang to become chairman
3NASDAQ : NASDAQ : SEC halts trading in two cryptocurrency products, citing market confusion
4CBS CORPORATION : CBS CEO Moonves resigns amid new allegations of sexual misconduct
5CBS CEO Moonves accused of sexual misconduct by more women in New Yorker story
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.