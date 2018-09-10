Wison Engineering Services : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT AWARD OF THE CONTRACT IN RELATION TO THE SULPHUR RECOVERY UNIT REPLACEMENT PROJECT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO. LTD.

惠 生 工 程 技 術 服 務 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2236)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT AWARD OF THE CONTRACT IN RELATION TO

THE SULPHUR RECOVERY UNIT REPLACEMENT PROJECT

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd. (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is pleased to announce that Wison Energy Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited - Abu Dhabi (''Wison Hong Kong'') (an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) as contractor, was recently awarded an EPCC contract (the ''Contract'') in relation to the sulphur recovery unit replacement project by ABU Dhabi Oil Refining Company (Takreer) (trading as 'ADNOC Refining' ) to undertake, among other things, the design, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, testing and start-up works to improve sulphur recovery efficiency. The total consideration under the Contract is approximately US$80 million.

The works under the Contract shall be completed by 2021.

The Contract stands for a high recognition to the Group in the Middle East chemical industry (the Group had successfully delivered one EPCC project to ADNOC previously). As one of the leading EPC service and technical service providers in China, the Group will fully leverage the advantages as a Chinese enterprise while maintaining close communication with ADNOC on driving local value-added services for the United Arab Emirates.

ADNOC is a third party independent of the Company and the connected persons of the Company. The Contract is entered into in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group. The transactions contemplated under the Contract do not constitute notifiable transactions of the Company.

This announcement is made by the Company on a voluntary basis.

By Order of the Board

Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd.

Rong Wei

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 10 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Rong Wei, Mr. Zhou Hongliang, Mr. Li Zhiyong and Mr. Dong Hua; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lawrence Lee, Mr. Tang Shisheng and Mr. Feng Guohua.